Wednesday’s Headlines Are Never Enough

Yet another article explains why, even though the infrastructure bill contains historic levels of funding for public transportation, it’s still not enough. (Vox)
Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio, chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, wants to take another crack at more funding for transit and charging stations through reconciliation after senators largely ignored his surface transportation bill. (Roll Call)
More density is a solution to both the housing crisis and the climate crisis, but NIMBYs are standing in the way (The Guardian). One way to create denser cities is to make roads narrower and build housing on the reclaimed land (Route Fifty).
The D.C. Metro is boosting service and cutting fares to woo back riders, which could serve as a model for other struggling transit agencies. (Governing)
The Philadelphia Inquirer calls the city’s bus-only-lane pilot project a “half measure” and a “missed opportunity.”
Drivers have killed 12 cyclists in San Diego this year because of a lack of safe bike routes. (Union-Tribune)
Tampa would get $8 million for new streetcars from the Invest in America Act. (Fox 13)
A coalition of Indianapolis groups is putting forward plans to bury parts of interstates 65 and 70 underground before the Indiana DOT even starts talking about rebuilding the 46-year-old freeways. (Star)
Detroit denied one resident’s request for speed humps on his street. Then a truck driver going twice the speed limit hit him and put him in the hospital. (Fox 2)
Little Rock’s transit agency is exploring sites for a downtown bus terminal. (Arkansas Online)
Virginia’s first light rail line has carried more than 13 million riders since it opened 10 years ago. (Railway Age)
Congress passed a short-term spending bill that will renew funding for our existing car-focused infrastructure, missing an opportunity to reform a broken system that's killing our planet and its people.
