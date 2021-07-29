Thursday’s Headlines Have a Deal

A bipartisan group of senators have a deal on an infrastructure bill. The final numbers, according to NPR, are: $110 billion for roads and bridges, $11 billion for street safety, $39 billion for transit, $66 billion for rail and $7.5 billion for electric vehicle chargers.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has an opportunity to transform transit and, by doing so, strengthen the nation’s resiliency. (The Hill)
If cities don’t spend their federal COVID windfall wisely, they shouldn’t expect such help again. Republicans are watching. (Governing)
Hopes of permanently reclaiming streets for people and bikes after the pandemic are fading as traffic, car sales and car rentals are all on the rise. (New Republic)
Traffic is up 55 percent over last year, and parking startups are cashing in. (Bloomberg)
Denver’s Regional Transportation District is slated to upgrade the Colfax bus lines to bus rapid transit later this decade. (Denverite)
San Diego advocates want the city to speed up safety projects after a recent rash of cyclist deaths. (KPBS)
The Seattle city council voted to raise parking rates to $12 an hour during large events. (KING)
Chapel Hill is exploring adding e-bikes to its bike-share service, as well as coordinating with the University of North Carolina. (INDY Week)
Philadelphia transformed a trolley hub into an urban garden. (WHYY)
President Biden revealed new details about his transformative new infrastructure package today, but sustainable transportation advocates are already questioning how much it will actually transform our national addiction to cars.
It's funny how many people try to make environmentalism out to be an effete elitist cause when the benefits are disportionately conferred to groups that have been traditionally oppressed. Plus all the other news.