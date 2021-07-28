Wednesday’s Headlines Are Crosseyed and Painless

The infrastructure drama rolls on as Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema met with President Biden on Tuesday (NBC News), business leaders urged Congress to pass a bill (CNN) and House heavy hitters got involved (Politico).
Spending more on highways while locking in long-term cuts for transit would be disastrous for racial equity and climate change. (Clean Technica)
Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, a noted transit opponent, is doubling down on his opposition to any more transit spending. (Newsmax)
People say that truck is “the size of a tank” all the time, but light-duty pickups and SUVs have gotten so big that many of them literally are almost as big as a World War II tank. (Vice)
The top 10 percent of non-commercial car drivers use more gas than the bottom 60 percent, and those are the people electric-car incentives should be targeting. (Autoblog)
Ever wonder why construction workers get more protection from cars than cyclists or pedestrians? Strong Towns wants a billion bollards at crosswalks.
Pittsburgh has an ambitious $4 billion long-range transit plan. Now they’re trying to figure out how to pay for it. (Post-Gazette)
D.C.-are transit agencies are adding routes and reducing or eliminating fares to lure riders back as commuters return to the office post-pandemic. (Washington Post)
This columnist hit peak Angry White Guy by managing to slam parking rates, homeless people, electric vehicles and “wokeness” while praising billionaire space flight in the same column. (Palo Alto Daily Post)
A new project in Philadelphia, in a primarily Asian and Central American immigrant neighborhood, aims to use art to slow down drivers. (Inquirer)
Remember those wizards of counter-intuition, the Freakonomics guys? You know, the ones who told their audience that it’s safer to drive drunk than to walk drunk? Well, in his latest piece for NPR’s Marketplace, which ran with the headline “Save the Earth, Drive Your Car,” Stephen Dubner talks to Clemson University’s Eric Morris and arrives at […]