Friday’s Headlines Won’t Take 15 Minutes to Read

The 15-minute city is a laudable goal, but a challenging one to achieve. Will Americans really walk a mile to the bank, install the vast bike infrastructure necessary or pour money into transit? (Governing)
Uber and Lyft drivers went on strike Wednesday, demanding better pay and working conditions. (CBS News)
City Lab interviews Venezuelan architect Alfredo Brillembourg, whose transformations of urban slums worldwide could hold the key to designing cities of the future.
After heavy lobbying by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Washington, D.C. regional planning board is bringing back $11 billion express lanes along the Beltway. (Washington Post)
A newly unveiled plan would connect all of Franklin County, Ohio, using hundreds of miles of trails and waterways. (Columbus Dispatch)
The Twin Cities’ Southwest Light Rail project is years behind schedule and hundreds of millions of dollars over budget. (MinnPost)
Massachusetts announced $6 million in funding for 18 Complete Streets projects. (Boston Herald)
Declining transit ridership between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland led the conservative Washington Policy Center to question whether a new I-5 bridge over the Columbia River needs light rail, or whether bus rapid transit is a better option.
East Providence decided to remove a bike lane just one week after it was built because drivers kept going the wrong way. (WJAR)
A newly retired Portland transportation employee used scrap materials to make creative sharrows for the city’s bike lanes. (Willamette Week)
