Monday’s Headlines Are Picking a Fight

Congressional Democrats are girding for battle with state DOTs and the powerful road-building lobby over a climate and infrastructure bill that dramatically shifts the balance of transportation power away from driving. (Politico)
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi gets the typical Maureen Dowd/New York Times Style section treatment with a fawning profile that portrays him as a great dad but does little to address his company’s shoddy safety, environmental or labor practices.
Originally envisioned as an on-demand carpool service that later evolved into taxis hailed by apps, Lyft is bringing back its ride-sharing option. (CNN)
Infrastructure that ignores people and bikes in favor of cars is a big contributor to inequality in public health. (Forbes)
Researchers know that designing cities around cars is bad for human health, but which less auto-centric model is best is still up for debate. (Fast Company)
The primary theme of U.S. transportation policy since the mid-20th century hasn’t been accessibility, public health, equality, or even efficiency. Primarily we’ve spent billions of dollars trying fruitlessly to eliminate congestion by building more roads. It has become clear that there are all kinds of problems with having motorist throughput as the highest priority of your […]
It’s bad enough that most Americans think that 40,000 road deaths a year is just the price we pay for the freedom to go wherever we want whenever we want — but now that argument is being used by conservatives who want to abandon the health practices that can help us defeat the coronavirus. President […]
America’s bridges are deficient and its roads are potholed. The gas tax hasn’t been raised in over a decade, leaving revenues insufficient to maintain the infrastructure we have. Seattle residents want infrastructure maintenance more than new construction, so why does the government continue to prioritize new projects when the current system is in such disrepair? […]
You’ve heard it a thousand times from the highway lobby: Roads pay for themselves through “user fees” — a.k.a. gas taxes and tolls — whereas transit is a drain on the taxpayer. They use this argument to push for new roads, instead of transit, as fiscally prudent investments. The myth of the self-financed road meets […]
The suburbs have a harder job than their urban counterparts to make streets safer, but one county outside Washington D.C. is showing that it is possible to cater to cyclists and pedestrians in a place built around the car.
America’s bridges are deficient and its roads are potholed. The gas tax hasn’t been raised in over a decade, leaving revenues insufficient to maintain the infrastructure we have. Yet a strong bias toward new construction persists in American transportation policies. The Economist commented on this disconnect recently in a story about the state of U.S. […]