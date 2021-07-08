Thursday’s Headlines Are a Necessity

  • Transit is a necessity that should be funded by tax dollars just like libraries or schools. (Mother Jones)
  • Diesel trains > electric cars, but what about electric trains? Future improvements in batteries could remove the need for overhead lines, often a point of contention. (Los Angeles Times)
  • The population shift to the Sun Belt requires denser development, mixed uses and better transit. (Bloomberg)
  • New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are warring over how to split $14 billion in COVID funds for transit. (northjersey.com)
  • Even as streetcar power lines melt in the Northwest heat wave, winter weather is doing serious damage to Denver light rail. (Denverite)
  • Privately owned rail company Brightline bought land in Las Vegas for a terminal. (Review-Journal)
  • A $7 billion transit expansion plan in Austin is contingent on the city proving to the Biden administration that it makes transit more equitable. (KUT)
  • A Milwaukee-area transportation group is trying to make it easier for city residents to access jobs in the suburbs. (Journal-Sentinel, Wisconsin Public Radio)
  • Miami is discouraging alternate modes of transportation by taxing e-scooters at a much higher rate than cars. (City Observatory)
  • A Toronto web exhibit documents how mass transit in the city has changed over the past 170 years. (Daily Hive)
  • Apparently, despite all the lawsuits and federal investigations into Tesla’s autopilot mode, Elon Musk has just discovered that building a car that drives itself is hard. (The Verge)
  • Yet some people are still taking Musk seriously, as Fort Lauderdale accepting his Boring Company’s unsolicited bid for an underground tunnel. Details, including cost, are unknown. (Miami Herald)

