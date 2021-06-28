Monday’s Headlines Kick-Start the Week

- Transit ridership has declined since the 1970s, especially in sprawling Rust and Sun Belt cities that have seen their downtowns decline, but wealthier coastal cities have bucked the trend. (Bloomberg)
- A Biden gaffe almost scuttled the bipartisan infrastructure deal. (CNN)
- Rural Republicans are generally opposed to transit, but will vote for rail in sparsely populated areas and for climate change initiatives — as long as you call it something else. (NPR)
- To save lives and prevent climate change, the government should spend more on transit and less on roads. (The Progressive)
- Small cities want to become more pedestrian-friendly, but are having a hard time finding the money. (Governing)
- Some cities are considering making their COVID-era street closures permanent. (Washington Post)
- Drivers value safety over speed in the vehicles they choose, so why don’t transportation planners? (Planetizen)
- The Texas DOT’s options for I-345 through downtown Dallas range from removing it to doing nothing at all. (D Magazine)
- New Jersey continues to raid a clean energy fund to pay for transit despite billions in federal COVID relief. (NJ.com)
- Traffic deaths are climbing in Oregon, and in response the DOT is moving the goalposts while still designing roads for speed over safety. (Willamette Week)
- Philadelphia’s transit agency is restoring pre-pandemic service in hopes of luring riders back. (Inquirer)
- The D.C. Metro will no longer charge riders for transferring from a train to a bus. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Minneapolis is considering banning big trucks that block bike lanes and obstruct sightlines from parking within city limits, except to load and unload. (Landline)
- Boston should keep on letting restaurant patios gobble up parking spaces. (Boston Magazine)
- Dallas residents are hoping to put a historic trolley back on the street. (News Nation)