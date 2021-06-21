Monday’s Headlines Are Returning to Normalcy

Transit Center introduced a new “equity dashboard” that measures how well transit services are connecting marginalized communities to jobs, amenities and services. Spoiler alert: not very well. Pandemic service gaps still exist in most major cities (City Lab).

On the bright side, the pandemic has led cities to embrace the concept of the 15-minute city. (Resilience)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Reuters) and Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a key Democratic vote (MSNBC), both threw cold water on the idea of funding infrastructure with a gas-tax hike.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is still working to restart transit service after a recent mass shooting at a Bay Area rail yard. (San Jose Mercury News)

Dallas commissioned a study on getting rid of minimum parking requirements, although it’s already clear the city should. (Morning News)

Here’s where candidates for mayor of Seattle stand on issues like fare-free transit and traffic cameras. (Seattle Times)

New Jersey Transit is the first agency in the state to let riders take their masks off in outdoor areas, though per federal orders they’re still required on trains and buses. (NJ.com)

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority has started a phased return to pre-pandemic service. (WDSU)

Miami is considering keeping Ocean Drive closed to vehicles. (New Times)

Check out preliminary locations for light-rail stops on the Orange Line planned as part of Austin’s Project Connect. (Community Impact)

A Pittsburgh business owner says police arrested her after she tried to get an illegally parked car removed. (Trib Live)

Chicago has an exquisite street grid. (Chicago Magazine)