Wednesday’s Headlines Are Done Negotiating

President Biden is done talking to Senate Republicans and will instead try to cut an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of 20 senators in hopes of getting 60 votes for a bill. (Politico)
An electric Hummer weighs 9,000 pounds — as much as three Honda Civics. The extra battery weight protects people inside, but makes the vehicle much deadlier to everyone else (CNN). Meanwhile, Ford announced it will start producing a small, cheap hybrid pickup that gets 40 miles per gallon (CNBC).
Amtrak is restoring daily service on 12 long-distance routes after receiving emergency funding from Congress. (Reuters)
This week in road rage: Two people were arrested and charged with shooting and killing a 6-year-old boy on a California freeway after his mother made “a perceived unsafe lane change,” according to police (CNN). In Canada, a driver plowed into a truck and killed four people because the family were Muslims (Chicago Sun-Times).
The world’s most expensive parking space was $387,000 in 2012, which seems like a bargain now. (Car and Driver)
