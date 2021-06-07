Manic Monday’s Headlines

  • House Democrats introduced a $547-billion transportation bill that committee chairman Peter DeFazio said would move transportation funding out of the 1950s and toward a clean energy future. (Washington Post)
  • President Biden and moderate senators continue to push for a bipartisan infrastructure deal that might never materialize. (Time)
  • Driving is back to pre-pandemic levels, but the morning rush hour hasn’t returned. (Cities Today)
  • Amidst calls for police reform and research showing Black drivers are disproportionately pulled over, some cities are are shifting traffic enforcement away from armed officers. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • As suburbs get denser, there is an opportunity to make them more bike-friendly. (Dezeen)
  • Sound Transit’s projected deficit is shrinking because the economy is better than expected, so now the Seattle agency has to decide whether to delay projects or move forward. (KOUW)
  • A Seattle council member wants to name a light-rail bridge for the late congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis. (Seattle Times)
  • Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s proposed budget includes $54 million for transit, which will allow WeGo to restore cuts and expand service. (Tennessee Tribune)
  • A new Uber and Lyft competitor in Portland aims to provide safe rides for people from marginalized communities. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • Traffic deaths are up in Denver as drivers return to the road (Denverite). A street safety group recently gave the city a mediocre grade of B- (Westword).
  • Austin bike-share MetroBike hit record ridership in March and April. Officials credited the pandemic and new e-bikes. (Monitor)
  • A Florida DOT project will remove on-street parking and add bike lanes and sidewalks to A1A in St. Augustine. (Record)
  • Actress Lisa Banes, known for roles in “Cocktail” and “Gone Girl,” is in critical condition after a moped or motorcycle driver hit her while she was crossing the street in Manhattan. (New York Daily News)
  • Milwaukee is celebrating Pride Month with rainbow buses. (Spectrum News)

