Manic Monday’s Headlines

House Democrats introduced a $547-billion transportation bill that committee chairman Peter DeFazio said would move transportation funding out of the 1950s and toward a clean energy future. (Washington Post)
President Biden and moderate senators continue to push for a bipartisan infrastructure deal that might never materialize. (Time)
Driving is back to pre-pandemic levels, but the morning rush hour hasn’t returned. (Cities Today)
Amidst calls for police reform and research showing Black drivers are disproportionately pulled over, some cities are are shifting traffic enforcement away from armed officers. (Smart Cities Dive)
As suburbs get denser, there is an opportunity to make them more bike-friendly. (Dezeen)
Sound Transit’s projected deficit is shrinking because the economy is better than expected, so now the Seattle agency has to decide whether to delay projects or move forward. (KOUW)
A Seattle council member wants to name a light-rail bridge for the late congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis. (Seattle Times)
Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s proposed budget includes $54 million for transit, which will allow WeGo to restore cuts and expand service. (Tennessee Tribune)
A new Uber and Lyft competitor in Portland aims to provide safe rides for people from marginalized communities. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
Traffic deaths are up in Denver as drivers return to the road (Denverite). A street safety group recently gave the city a mediocre grade of B- (Westword).
Austin bike-share MetroBike hit record ridership in March and April. Officials credited the pandemic and new e-bikes. (Monitor)
A Florida DOT project will remove on-street parking and add bike lanes and sidewalks to A1A in St. Augustine. (Record)
Actress Lisa Banes, known for roles in “Cocktail” and “Gone Girl,” is in critical condition after a moped or motorcycle driver hit her while she was crossing the street in Manhattan. (New York Daily News)
Milwaukee is celebrating Pride Month with rainbow buses. (Spectrum News)
More and more transit systems are getting back to normal service. Plus other news, including a massive House transportation bill, opposition to a highway widening in Portland, and the ups and downs of bike share.