Mr. Thursday’s Headlines, Tear Down This Freeway

Cyclists apparently have a new enemy — folks on e-bikes who whizz by them in the bike lane. (Wall Street Journal)
The Congress for the New Urbanism released its annual Freeways Without Futures report, listing 15 interstates and expressways that should be demolished. But while the idea of tearing urban freeways is entering the mainstream, that’s just the first step — what comes after? (Vice)
Claiborne Avenue was the center of New Orleans’ Black community until Interstate 10 — listed by CNU— ripped it apart in the 1960s with no input from residents. (Smithsonian)
A disheartening poll in Tampa found that most residents rank roads as their top priority and wouldn’t use transit no matter how convenient it was. (Tampa Bay Times)
Atlanta transit agency MARTA is facing an age-old dilemma as it updates its bus routes: Try to serve everyone, or serve as many people as possible well? (Atlanta Magazine)
Miami is using e-scooter fees to build bike and scooter lanes downtown. (Miami Today)
A Portland church is kicking out a daycare because it turned the church’s parking lot into a playground. (The Parking Minute)
We are all this Amazon driver cussing up a storm. (Jalopnik)
Transportation leaders believe President Biden’s $2-trillion infrastructure bill will finally get states to stop splurging federal dollars on freeway projects and emissions-enabling concrete superstructures that carve up cities.
Harvard Economist Ed Glaeser wrote a controversial article a few years ago that highlighted the multiple, failed, federal government-backed interventions aimed at saving Buffalo from post-industrial decline. The city tried a $9 million downtown urban renewal project, a $50 million waterfront redevelopment project and $500 million metro rail project with mixed results, leading Glaeser to […]
There are excellent candidates for freeway removal in many American cities, where roads built 50 or 60 years ago are nearing the end of their useful lives. Cities that take the plunge and get rid of their urban highways don't regret it.
Brady Street, which boasts some of the best street life in Milwaukee, has flourished thanks in part to the defeat of a nearby freeway spur and the redevelopment that followed. Photo: Steve Filmanowicz. As mayor of Milwaukee from 1988 to 2004, CNU President John Norquist made urbanism and livability top priorities. Some of his most […]