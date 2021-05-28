Friday’s Headlines to Close it Out

  • A $300-billion bipartisan highway bill passed a Senate committee (Politico) that critics say preserves the status quo (Bloomberg, Transportation for America) and undermines the Biden administration’s climate goals (Streetsblog USA).
  • The majority of Americans have a broad view of infrastructure beyond just roads and bridges and want to spend more money on it. (Slate)
  • Between a Dutch court ruling against Chevron and a shareholder revolt at Exxon Mobil, both related to climate change, Wednesday was a bad day for oil companies. (Politico)
  • Sure, it might be dry, but you should care about how the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices favors drivers over people on foot or bikes. (Marketplace)
  • Restaurants reopening as the pandemic winds down should take some delivery drivers off the road. (The Economist)
  • The Jacksonville city council approved a six-cent gas-tax hike, much of which will go toward building trails and expanding transit. (WOKV)
  • Pittsburgh’s new Downtown Mobility Plan will make it easier to walk and take the bus. (Pittsburgh Magazine)
  • South Carolina is the second-most dangerous state to ride a bike in. City Paper lists five things Charleston residents can do to make it safer.
  • Portland has a new type of pedestrian walkway to employ on narrow roads, and cyclists can use it, too. (Bike Portland)
  • Augusta, Georgia, is now considering adding a sidewalk to a stretch of road where a driver recently killed three people walking on the shoulder, including a 1-year-old. (WGME)
  • Uber is recognizing a British union, the first time a ride-hailing company has agreed to a labor deal. (The Guardian)
  • And finally, why did Shohei Ohtani miss his scheduled start against the A’s? Depends on whom you ask:

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Joel Kotkin on Smart Growth: The Streetsblog Re-mix

By Elana Schor |
When columnist Robert Samuelson published an alarmingly misguided attack on high-speed rail last month, the St. Louis Urban Workshop fired back in a unique fashion: with a "re-mix" of Samuelson’s op-ed that cleverly edited the piece to better reflect reality. Joel Kotkin (Photo: NAF) The format was so intriguing that Streetsblog Capitol Hill couldn’t resist […]
Source: Creative Commons

The Streetsblog Guide to the INVEST Act

By Kea Wilson |
The House reportedly likely to vote on a major infrastructure bill soon — and if it passes, it will have big consequences for the future of sustainable transportation in the U.S. The Moving Forward Act is a massive, $1.5-trillion bill that will have sweeping implications for housing, climate change, water, and land use in addition […]