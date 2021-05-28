Friday’s Headlines to Close it Out
- A $300-billion bipartisan highway bill passed a Senate committee (Politico) that critics say preserves the status quo (Bloomberg, Transportation for America) and undermines the Biden administration’s climate goals (Streetsblog USA).
- The majority of Americans have a broad view of infrastructure beyond just roads and bridges and want to spend more money on it. (Slate)
- Between a Dutch court ruling against Chevron and a shareholder revolt at Exxon Mobil, both related to climate change, Wednesday was a bad day for oil companies. (Politico)
- Sure, it might be dry, but you should care about how the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices favors drivers over people on foot or bikes. (Marketplace)
- Restaurants reopening as the pandemic winds down should take some delivery drivers off the road. (The Economist)
- The Jacksonville city council approved a six-cent gas-tax hike, much of which will go toward building trails and expanding transit. (WOKV)
- Pittsburgh’s new Downtown Mobility Plan will make it easier to walk and take the bus. (Pittsburgh Magazine)
- South Carolina is the second-most dangerous state to ride a bike in. City Paper lists five things Charleston residents can do to make it safer.
- Portland has a new type of pedestrian walkway to employ on narrow roads, and cyclists can use it, too. (Bike Portland)
- Augusta, Georgia, is now considering adding a sidewalk to a stretch of road where a driver recently killed three people walking on the shoulder, including a 1-year-old. (WGME)
- Uber is recognizing a British union, the first time a ride-hailing company has agreed to a labor deal. (The Guardian)
- And finally, why did Shohei Ohtani miss his scheduled start against the A’s? Depends on whom you ask:
First, wow, what an honor to host a baseball superstar like Shohei Ohtani on BART.
We did not experience any issues on our end. We confirmed with Operations Control Center there was no delay for any Coliseum-heading train during the Bay Bridge incident. https://t.co/Ve3E4McdlJ
— SFBART (@SFBART) May 28, 2021