Thursday’s Headlines Are Chugging Along

With a Memorial Day deadline looming, Senate Republicans are putting together a $1 trillion counteroffer to President Biden’s infrastructure plan. (Associated Press)

An employee of California’s Valley Transportation Authority shot and killed at least eight people at a San Jose rail yard. (CNN)

Transit systems are starting to go cashless, and that’s a big problem for the 15 percent of Americans who don’t have a bank account or a debit card. (Next City)

Houston is speeding up plans for bus rapid on Richmond Avenue hoping to win a federal grant. (Chronicle)

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced a Vision Zero initiative, as well as another bike safety program called Bike 305. (CBS Miami)

Actor Kevin Clark, who played the drummer in “School of Rock,” was killed by a driver while biking in Chicago at age 23. (Rolling Stone)

Small transit systems like Wilmington, North Carolina’s are struggling, too. (WHQR)

Kansas City is relaxing capacity restrictions on transit. (Fox 4)

Atlanta transit agency MARTA is seeking input on a streetcar extension. (Journal-Constitution)

37,000 people live within walking distance of a Washington, D.C. streetcar extension. (Greater Greater Washington)

A Milwaukee streetcar now pays tribute to the city’s Negro League baseball team. (On Milwaukee)

Meet OK Broomer, Seattle’s new street sweeper. (KING)