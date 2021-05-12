Wednesday’s Headlines: Pete and Pete

From talking about equity to performatively riding a bike to work, other transportation secretaries said and did the same sorts of things as Pete Buttigieg. Can one of the cabinet’s weakest agencies really shift policy? (Governing)
The Eno Center for Transportation argues that “infrastructure” is better thought of as “investment,” and it’s been declining for a long time. The U.S. may no longer have the political will to spend big on things that will benefit us down the road (Washington Post).
“Investment” is a word that came up quite a bit in The Verge‘s recent lengthy interview with Buttigieg.
Voters nationwide seem willing to pass local tax initiatives to fund transit and other measures for fighting climate change. (Clean Technica)
The American Jobs Plan includes $20 billion in funding that could be used to mitigate the effects of the Downtown Connector and I-20 plowing through Black neighborhoods in Atlanta. (Journal-Constitution)
A rapid shift to electric vehicles is coming up in the next few years, and gas stations are going to have to adjust. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Cleveland is seeking input on its 30-year, $13 billion transportation plan. (Plain Dealer)
A woman and her husband were killed on the same stretch of Georgia Avenue a years apart, and county officials are finally pushing for action (WTOP). As writer Dan Reed put it, as long as it’s designed like a highway, drivers will treat it like one.
A Virginia prosecutor is seeking an investigation into state troopers who illegally stopped a Black motorist and terrified her by ordering her to get out of the car without telling her why. (CNN)
March’s federal COVID stimulus is allowing Sacramento expand transit. (Bee)
The college town of Fayetteville, Arkansas, is improving its bike network faster than any city in the country. (Next City)
As they try to fight climate change, European cities are turning again to the 100-year-old technology of trams. (Politic0)
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been tapped to be Secretary of Transportation. Whatever you think, remember that this guy is one of the few politicians who acknowledges the "many ways we subsidize driving." So there's that.