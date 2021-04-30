Friday’s Headlines So We Can Finish This Week Already

  • People of color are exposed to more pollution than Whites from almost every source imaginable, including from traffic, but also from factories, farms and power plants. (New York Times)
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is emphasizing equity, but his staff is three-quarters male and overwhelmingly white (Bloomberg). Meanwhile, in Oregon, the legislature passed a bill requiring diversity on transportation advisory committees (Bike Portland).
  • Bike-shares are becoming more equitable by offering discounted passes to low-income users and adding pedal-assist bikes that are accessible to a wider group of people. (Grist)
  • Washington, D.C. isn’t properly funding its Vision Zero program even as pedestrian and cyclist deaths are on the rise. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Atlanta is adding 10,000 streetlights as part of its Vision Zero initiative, especially in the historically underserved southwestern part of the city. (CBS 46)
  • Sacramento is building a system of “freeways” for walking and biking connecting cities and neighborhoods in the region. (Bee)
  • Some Denver officials are skeptical that new bike and scooter providers Lime and Lyft will keep streets and sidewalks free of clutter. (Denverite)
  • More people are biking in Omaha, but there still aren’t enough safe spaces to cycle. (3 News Now)
  • Hartford is adding a protected bike lane to a street where a hit-and-run driver killed a cyclist last year. (Courant)
  • Orlando’s days as an auto-centric hellscape are numbered, if the city’s new DOT director has anything to say about it. (Weekly)
  • The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority’s proposed 2022 budget fully funds new bus lanes and priority signals. (Mass Transit Mag)
  • Lyft sold its autonomous vehicle division to Toyota because, turns out, making a self-driving car is really hard. Who woulda thunk it? (Forbes)
  • Meanwhile, the Japanese automaker is building a WHOLE CITY for cybernetic Camrys. (Bloomberg)

