Tuesday’s 4/20 Headlines Are High on Life

- Giving space back to cars that cities set aside for people during the pandemic would be a huge mistake. (The Atlantic)
- Tearing down urban freeways could help address climate change. (Grist)
- President Biden’s transportation budget is like a mini version of his jobs plan, with money for transit and a rail and a focus on racial equity. (Washington Post)
- Transportation groups are calling on Congress to enact a vehicle-miles tax (Smart Cities Dive), and the Senate seems at least open to the idea (Eno Center for Transportation). Streetsblog recently showed why it could work.
- Transit agencies ought to be managing docked bike-share systems. (City Lab)
- Street design is a public safety issue. (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Tactical urbanism helped Norfolk get the local economy back on its feet quickly when the pandemic hit. (Public Square)
- A bill in the Washington state legislature would ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2030. (Car and Driver)
- In May, Bay Area transit agency Muni will try to reopen subway lines that have been shuttered since August due to equipment malfunctions. (NBC Bay Area)
- Elon Musk is apparently no longer planning on building a hyperloop between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore — a project the Boring Co. never sought a permit for anyway. (Washington Post)
- Las Vegas sends pedestrians and drivers alike to safety classes for pedestrian-related infractions. (City Lab)
- Eugene, Oregon, has a new bike-share operator (Bike Portland).
- German airlines and the country’s main railroad company have reached an agreement to encourage people to take trains rather than fly for short domestic trips. (Associated Press)