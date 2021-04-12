Monday’s Headlines to Start You Off

Cabinet members made the Sunday talk-show rounds to tout Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg saying the president expects progress on a bill by Memorial Day and is still seeking Republican support. (CNN)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’ll keep the infrastructure plan split into two bills, one covering physical and the other social, despite pressure from progressives to combine them. (Roll Call)
Whether it’s through negotiations with centrist Democrats or by decree of the parliamentarian who decides what’s eligible for reconciliation, some parts of the infrastructure plan are unlikely to make it through the Senate, including ending tax breaks for fossil fuels. (Politico)
The Biden administration’s expansive view of infrastructure has been the main topic of debate over the plan. (Planetizen)
Tiger Woods was going over 80 miles per hour when he flipped his SUV on a residential California street in February. So why didn’t he get a speeding ticket? (New York Times)
Facing a driver shortage and resurgence in demand for rides, Uber and Lyft are offering bonuses to new and returning drivers. (Forbes)
The Biden administration’s stunning — in a good way — decision to halt a freeway widening project in Houston has given hope to freeway fighters in Portland, Milwaukee and elsewhere. (Bloomberg)
A poll sponsored by Streetsblog’s parent company, Open Plans, found that, in the midst of a mayoral race, two-thirds of New York City Democrats support 24-hour subway service. (Bklyner)
Intercity rail company Brightline says it wants a new Orlando-to-Tampa line to tie in with Tampa’s streetcar system. (Tampa Bay Business Journal)
More bus lanes, all-door boarding and overnight service are on Boston transit officials’ wish list for federal stimulus funds. (Bay State Banner)
A Harris County commissioner has a plan for 50 miles of bike lanes in Houston’s East End District. (Houston Chronicle)
Pensacola is redesigning its downtown to be bike- and pedestrian-friendly. (News Journal)
About 100 years ago, the Twin Cities had over 500 miles of streetcar tracks that carried 200 million a year — twice their current transit ridership. (Star Tribune)
Portland cyclists have a love/hate relationship with a two-way bike path that runs smack dab down the middle of an interstate highway bridge. (Bike Portland)
Are e-scooters legal in your state? Find out the law with this handy guide. (Unagi)
