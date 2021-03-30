Tuesday’s Headlines Because This is Important Stuff

  • It’s not just an American problem: With few exceptions, transit systems all over the world are struggling during the pandemic, which could have major implications for efforts to combat climate change. (New York Times)
  • A vehicle-miles tax could be part of President Biden’s infrastructure plan, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. (CNBC)
  • A California assemblyman is reintroducing a bill to consolidate the Bay Area’s 27 transit agencies, hopefully increasing ridership by creating one unified fare pass. (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • Maryland, Virginia and D.C. officials are also pushing for a more integrated regional transit system. (Washington Post)
  • And Washington, D.C. officials are lobbying Biden to include renovating Union Station in the “Build Back Better” package. (DCist)
  • Buttigieg is a big fan of Charlotte’s 2040 mobility plan, which includes miles of new rail lines, bike lanes and greenways but is still awaiting city approval. (WCNC)
  • The third round of federal COVID-19 relief will provide $300 million for metro Atlanta transit agencies, in addition to $400 million from two 2020 bills. (AJC)
  • The drop in ridership and fuel taxes cost Illinois transit agencies $750 million in lost fare revenue during the pandemic. (Chicago Tribune)
  • A Denver proposal would require developers to take steps to reduce car trips by tenants, such as by subsidizing transit passes or providing showers for people who bike to work. (Westworld)
  • The Dallas city council’s recent vote to approve a downtown subway shone a light on the city’s dysfunctional transportation planning and lack of coordination. (D Magazine)
  • A Washington state judge ruled that Amtrak is liable for a deadly derailment near Tacoma in 2017. (Seattle Times)
  • Instead of Elon Musk’s hyperloop, Los Angeles opted to take the first step toward building a monorail over the 405 freeway. While both technologies are viewed as kind of a joke, experts say monorails have made big strides in recent decades. (Forbes)
  • The Indian city of Ranchi has banned cars on Saturdays because of worsening air quality. (Reuters)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG