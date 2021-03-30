Tuesday’s Headlines Because This is Important Stuff

It’s not just an American problem: With few exceptions, transit systems all over the world are struggling during the pandemic, which could have major implications for efforts to combat climate change. (New York Times)
A vehicle-miles tax could be part of President Biden’s infrastructure plan, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. (CNBC)
A California assemblyman is reintroducing a bill to consolidate the Bay Area’s 27 transit agencies, hopefully increasing ridership by creating one unified fare pass. (San Francisco Chronicle)
Maryland, Virginia and D.C. officials are also pushing for a more integrated regional transit system. (Washington Post)
And Washington, D.C. officials are lobbying Biden to include renovating Union Station in the “Build Back Better” package. (DCist)
Buttigieg is a big fan of Charlotte’s 2040 mobility plan, which includes miles of new rail lines, bike lanes and greenways but is still awaiting city approval. (WCNC)
The third round of federal COVID-19 relief will provide $300 million for metro Atlanta transit agencies, in addition to $400 million from two 2020 bills. (AJC)
The drop in ridership and fuel taxes cost Illinois transit agencies $750 million in lost fare revenue during the pandemic. (Chicago Tribune)
A Denver proposal would require developers to take steps to reduce car trips by tenants, such as by subsidizing transit passes or providing showers for people who bike to work. (Westworld)
The Dallas city council’s recent vote to approve a downtown subway shone a light on the city’s dysfunctional transportation planning and lack of coordination. (D Magazine)
A Washington state judge ruled that Amtrak is liable for a deadly derailment near Tacoma in 2017. (Seattle Times)
Instead of Elon Musk’s hyperloop, Los Angeles opted to take the first step toward building a monorail over the 405 freeway. While both technologies are viewed as kind of a joke, experts say monorails have made big strides in recent decades. (Forbes)
The Indian city of Ranchi has banned cars on Saturdays because of worsening air quality. (Reuters)