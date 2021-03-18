Thursday’s Headlines Are Always at Your Back

In an interview with Slate, Amtrak CEO William J. Flynn says more frequent service between growing areas that are too close to fly between — like Atlanta and Nashville — would be a big hit, but he won’t cut money-losing routes to pay for it because so many places are reliant on them.
Curbside bus lanes are too easy to block, and not even cameras seem to work. (Reorientations)
While it’s not specifically about transportation, a Washington Post editorial about overreliance on police reminded us that much of the police violence against African Americans starts with a traffic stop.
Former NBA player Shawn Bradley was left paralyzed when a driver hit him while he was riding his bike near his Utah home in January. A Wednesday announcement by the Dallas Mavericks said he plans to become an advocate for bike safety. (ESPN)
Massachusetts’ congressional delegation blasted the state’s transit agency for cutting service despite receiving federal aid. (Boston Globe)
Bills to lower penalties for fare evasion and put unarmed safety officials on trains to assist the homeless have bipartisan support in Minnesota. (Star Tribune)
Houston residents are working with the city government to create pop-up bike lanes where the official ones dead-end. (Chronicle)
Charleston activists are pushing even harder for safer streets after learning that South Carolina is fourth in the nation for pedestrian deaths. (Post and Courier)
A Virginia bill allowing speed limits as low as 15 miles per hour would save lives. (Mercury)
E-scooters are back in Birmingham with new regulations. (Bham Now)
Anchorage mayoral candidates weigh in on transportation. (Daily News)
The small Georgia town of Valdosta is finally starting a transit service, 20 years after it became eligible for federal funds. (Daily Times)
Streetcars have been part of Tampa’s identity for more than 120 years. (Fox 13)
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been tapped to be Secretary of Transportation. Whatever you think, remember that this guy is one of the few politicians who acknowledges the "many ways we subsidize driving." So there's that.
The Obama campaign has fired the opening salvo in a new presidential campaign front: transportation. The campaign released seven radio ads in key swing states, each playing to major concerns of voters in those states. The ad now on the airwaves in Virginia focuses on the differences between the two tickets on infrastructure spending. Here’s […]
Is Buttigieg a hayseed Hoosier who wouldn't know a headway from a harvester, or a political ecoterrorist hellbent on leaving rural American in the lurch and laughing all the way to the Amtrak station? Neither: He's a guy from South Bend.
House Republicans, led by Transportation Committee leaders John Mica (R-FL) and Bill Schuster (R-PA), have a plan to take the Northeast Corridor out of Amtrak’s control and privatize it. They’ve long called Amtrak a “Soviet-style operation” that loses money. Mica said that ridership of the NEC hasn’t changed since 1977, the year after Amtrak took […]
Yesterday was a tough day to try to get attention for a Senate hearing on the future of Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor. After all, at least one senator had gotten a poisonous letter and everyone on Capitol Hill was on high alert. What’s more, the Amtrak hearing coincided with the vote on gun control, one of […]
House Transportation Committee Chair John Mica (R-FL) is moving forward with his plan to hand over the Northeast Corridor to private companies, despite (or because of) the fact that such a move could write Amtrak’s obituary. Is privatizing the corridor a good move? Mica and Rep. Bill Shuster (R-PA) say that with the participation of […]