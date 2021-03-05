Friday’s Headlines to Close it Out

Minority communities have to deal with dangerously designed roads while also trying to avoid interactions with law enforcement that could get them killed, too. (Transportation for America)
Spurred on by Ralph Nader’s expose, in 1970 Congress created the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. For a while, it brought public awareness to the dangers of car crashes, but now its standards are so outdated, they’re useless. (Vice)
Get ready to start dodging delivery droids on the sidewalk, because now Pennsylvania says they have the same legal rights as human pedestrians. (Axios)
An engineers’ group says the U.S. faces a $2.6-trillion shortfall for infrastructure maintenance and gave the U.S. a C- overall, including a D- on transit. (Reuters)
Warren Buffett has $138 billion and owns a bunch of railroads. He can fix America’s infrastructure. (Bloomberg)
Cities have been adding e-bikes to their bike-share fleets during the pandemic. (New York Times)
Three steps cities can take to keep people cycling beyond the pandemic include starting with pop-up bike lanes, calming traffic and establishing long-term goals. (The City Fix)
Former NYC transportation commissioner Polly Trottenberg, President Biden’s pick for the No. 2 job at the DOT, says she’ll prioritize the Gateway rail tunnel if she’s confirmed by the Senate. (Transport Topics)
MinnPost profiles Robin Hutcheson, the “rock star” former Minneapolis director of public works who’s now deputy assistant secretary for safety policy at the U.S. DOT.
On the Rose Quarter I-5 widening, the Oregon DOT is pitting Black residents who want minority contracts against mostly White environmentalists, which is a false dichotomy when pollution disproportionately affects communities of color, writes a Black environmental lawyer. (Bike Portland)
A California lawmaker wants to install cameras on buses to nab drivers who block bus-only lanes, a form of automated enforcement that’s common in New York. (San Jose Mercury-News)
Pittsburgh residents are pushing back against transit projects intended to spur development rather than move people. (Transit Center)
Drivers killed 26 cyclists in North Carolina last year, up from 19 in 2019. (Spectrum News)
Omaha advocates are looking to build a transit system that restores the functionality of its mid-20th-century streetcars (World-Herald). And streetcars could make a comeback in San Diego (10 News).
Boise is pushing ahead on a State Street bus rapid transit line. (Boise Dev)
Chile is offering taxi drivers up to $11,000 to convert to electric vehicles in an effort to rid Santiago of smog. (City Lab)
Contrary to popular belief, London’s low-traffic neighborhoods benefit lower-income areas as much as more affluent ones. (The Guardian)
It isn’t window dressing. Or a “hip cities” thing. Bike infrastructure — not the watered-down stuff, but high-quality bikeways that get more people on bikes — is becoming a must-have for cities around the U.S. That’s according to a new report from Bikes Belong and the Alliance for Biking and Walking. Researchers at these groups […]
The more people bike on the streets, the safer the streets are for everyone who bikes. This phenomenon, originally identified by researcher Peter Jacobsen, is known as “safety in numbers.” And that’s exactly what American cities are seeing as they add bike infrastructure — more cyclists and safer cycling — according to a new report from the National […]
I’ve never thought of myself as a female cyclist. For the last 13 years, I’ve been a bike commuter in DC, and I figured my needs were the same needs as any cyclist. But for the last six months, I’m a biker that doesn’t bike, and that has everything to do with the fact that […]
The Better Block project, founded less than 10 years ago in Dallas, Texas, is not only changing streets for the better — in many ways, it’s changing the urban planning process. Better Block brings “pop-up,” temporary businesses into abandoned buildings, creates temporary bike lanes with chalk and cones, turns underused parking spaces into outdoor cafés, […]