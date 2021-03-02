Tuesday’s Headlines that You Just Gotta Love

  • The freeways that destroyed and divided Black communities when they were built in the 1960s are starting to crumble, fueling activists who want to have them removed. (CNN)
  • Skepticism in the Biden administration and a lack of ballot access outside California will make it tough for Uber and Lyft to expand Prop 22-style labor legislation nationwide. (CNBC)
  • Two House Democrats introduced a bill subsidizing e-bikes. It would pay 30 percent of the cost, maxing out at $1,500. (Business Insider)
  • Bike-share company Lime unveiled a new e-bike and announced it would expand into 50 new North American and European cities by 2022. (The Verge, Streetsblog)
  • The latest coronavirus relief bill will provide $140 million for a Bay Area heavy rail extension (San Jose Spotlight) and $248 million for Pittsburgh transit (Post-Gazette).
  • Speaking of the Steel City, biking has quadrupled since the city’s first bike plan in 1999, and now a new plan calls for building 150 miles of bike lanes in the next 10 years. (WESA)
  • A federal judge has dismissed an ACLU lawsuit seeking to block the Los Angeles DOT from requiring e-scooter companies to provide user data. (Cities Today)
  • A tax increase around the Atlanta Beltline could fund the completion of the trail loop. (AJC)
  • Some Charlotte residents have been waiting decades for sidewalks because the city rarely updates its project rankings. (WBTV)
  • Support is growing for a Washington, D.C. streetcar extension, but it remains up in the air whether it will pass. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • A San Diego educational campaign will encourage riders to put e-scooters back in their corrals. (Fox 5)
  • Richmond is installing hybrid beacon signals at busy intersections to protect cyclists and pedestrians. (NBC 12)
  • China already has the world’s largest passenger rail network and is planning on doubling it over the next 15 years. (South China Morning Post)
  • We told you on Friday about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg biking to work, and DCist gathered the Twitter reactions.

