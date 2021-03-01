Monday’s Headlines that Will Make You Love Mondays!

Traffic declined almost everywhere at historic levels last year, showing cities how they can achieve sustainable alternatives to driving. (City Monitor)
About a fifth of transit agencies are running less than three-quarters of their usual service during the pandemic, but another fifth are running more than before to provide for social distancing. (Transit Center)
When we talk about transit, don’t forget rural residents, millions of whom don’t have cars. (Inequality)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg supports a usage fee in lieu of a gas-tax hike to fund roads. (Transport Topics)
Cities can reduce car use be reallocating space, abolishing parking requirements, congestion pricing, raising parking rates, ending employer parking subsidies, encouraging denser development and providing alternatives, according to a new report from the International Transport Forum.
More cooperation among transit, ride-hailing and micromobility options would increase ridership on all modes, according to a Transportation Research Board report. (Government Technology)
Nottingham, England, is winning recognition around the U.K. for its successful commuter parking program, which charges employers for the spaces they provide to employees and directs the revenue to transit.
