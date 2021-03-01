Monday’s Headlines that Will Make You Love Mondays!

  • Traffic declined almost everywhere at historic levels last year, showing cities how they can achieve sustainable alternatives to driving. (City Monitor)
  • About a fifth of transit agencies are running less than three-quarters of their usual service during the pandemic, but another fifth are running more than before to provide for social distancing. (Transit Center)
  • When we talk about transit, don’t forget rural residents, millions of whom don’t have cars. (Inequality)
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg supports a usage fee in lieu of a gas-tax hike to fund roads. (Transport Topics)
  • Cities can reduce car use be reallocating space, abolishing parking requirements, congestion pricing, raising parking rates, ending employer parking subsidies, encouraging denser development and providing alternatives, according to a new report from the International Transport Forum.
  • More cooperation among transit, ride-hailing and micromobility options would increase ridership on all modes, according to a Transportation Research Board report. (Government Technology)
  • Democrats have introduced a bill to help communities buy emissions-free school buses. (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • A key Massachusetts state senator is pushing a bill to raise the gas tax, tax parking spaces and make buses fare-free. (Commonwealth)
  • Improving bus service is the best and cheapest way the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority can improve the lives of low-income riders. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan unexpectedly caught some heat for canceling the Red Line at a U.S. Senate hearing on infrastructure. (Maryland Matters)
  • St. Louis agreed to a deal for a mixed-use development near a Southwest light rail station. (Sun Sailor)
  • Tempe bought streetcars for its new streetcar line, set to open later this year. (Fox 10)
  • A deal with Lyft will bring hundreds of new Citi Bikes to Jersey City and Hoboken. (Hudson County View)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

A Bigger Transit Benefit Is No Match for America’s Parking Tax Perk

By Angie Schmitt |
Late last year Congress finally moved to boost the maximum commuter tax benefit for transit riders to the same level that car commuters receive. That means transit riders can buy up to $255 in fares each month with pre-tax income, just like drivers can pay for $255 in parking expenses with pre-tax income. Great news, right? Well, it’s definitely a step in […]

A Misguided Fix for Traffic Congestion in Silicon Valley

By Angie Schmitt |
According to a recent study of transit riders in Denver covered by CityLab, people who work within a 15-minute walk of a rail station are more likely to commute by train than people who live close to transit but don’t work by a station. Network blog Peninsula Transportation Alternatives says the study underscores how a proposal aimed at reining in traffic in Palo […]

The Seattle Times: For Free Markets, Unless They Mean Less Parking

By Angie Schmitt |
Minimum parking requirements are, essentially, a tax on development meant to encourage driving. The cost of housing and offices rises and the difference in rents and sales prices is plowed into new automobile infrastructure. But there is perhaps no other American entitlement as fiercely defended as this widely misunderstood car subsidy. Take this case from […]