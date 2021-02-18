Thursday’s Headlines as the Cold Continues

Transit ridership is down and likely to stay that way for a while, but the pandemic has underscored its importance to essential workers, which makes access to transit a better post-COVID metric for success. (City Lab)
Railway Age takes a deep dive into the latest coronavirus relief bill and what’s in it for transit.
Many COVID-19 vaccination sites are drive-through, making them hard to access for the elderly, disabled, non-drivers and rural residents. Some cities, like New York and Austin, are picking up the slack by offering rides. (Next City)
Uber and Lyft drivers are protesting the companies’ continued failure to protect them from COVID-19 by providing sick pay or giving them time to sanitize their vehicles between rides. (Business Insider)
Through complicated financial schemes, cities and states are funding pensions by issuing bonds using public property like roads as collateral. (New York Times)
Electric cars aren’t the end-all be-all, but raising gas taxes would encourage more drivers — and manufacturers — to switch to EVs. (Washington Post)
Electric moped company Revel is expanding into e-bikes and offering Netflix-style monthly subscriptions. (The Verge)
Southern California strictly regulates housing while making driving easy, but it should be the other way around. (Pasadena Star-News)
A new plan for Spokane calls for denser development, fewer car lanes, more protected bike lanes and virtually eliminating surface parking lots downtown. (Spokesman-Review)
One of Charlotte’s original 1925 streetcars is about to start running again, but more as a tourist attraction than actual transit (Spectrum News). In related news, the Washington Post also collected memories of D.C. streetcars.
Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on Smart Growth America. It is republished here with permission. Many people think the only Americans regularly relying on transit to reach jobs and services live in big cities. Yet the majority of counties with high rates of zero-car households are rural. In fact, more than one million households in predominantly […]