Thursday’s Headlines for the People

Simply electrifying the federal fleet and building more EV charging stations, as President Biden has proposed, won’t be enough to fix climate change. We still have to drive less. The federal government should stop building highways and provide more funding for walking, biking and transit, and cities need to allow denser housing and eliminate parking requirements. (City Lab)
President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg want high-speed rail, but they’ll have overcome the political opposition that vexed President Obama. (CNN)
The “15-minute city” where everything is a short walk or bike ride away, is all the rage. New Urbanists Andres Duany and Robert Steuteville break down what that means in terms of distance. (CNU Public Square)
Uber is offering free rides to Walgreens to get the COVID-19 vaccine for people who lack transportation and live in underserved communities, starting with Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and El Paso. (CNBC)
Pollution in U.S. subway systems, especially the PATH system in New York, is well above safe levels. (The Guardian)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has spent billions on roads while allowing transit to fall into disrepair. Baltimore lawmakers are pushing a bill that would require the state to spend more on maintenance. (Transit Center)
Cheap and flexible, boring old buses are the best way to boost transit ridership in Seattle. (The Urbanist)
Bowing to complaints from motorists, the Tampa city council is backing down on a parking rate hike it approved last year to encourage drivers to use other types of transportation. (Tampa Bay Times)
Tucson transit will remain fare-free through June. (KVOA)
Four-wheeled bike or tiny car? The CityQ is pedal-powered, with an electric-motor assist, but also offers cargo space, room for a passenger or two and some protection from the elements. (Intelligent Living)
After the initial euphoria of Saturday’s election result wore off, Streetsblog Chicago reached out to local transportation leaders to get their take on what the Biden-Harris administration will mean for sustainable transportation, based on the candidates’ platform and statements. We also asked these experts and advocates, as well as our readers, what they’d like to […]
President-elect Biden is poised to take bold steps to reform federal transportation incentives as soon as February — and advocates are optimistic that he could take quick action to support active transportation in a way no president before him has even tried.
Addressing a packed house in Washington last night, Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), founder of the Congressional Bike Caucus, posed a Zen-like ‘universalist cyclist question’. (Photo: Cities for Cycling) "How many people, right now," he asked, "are stuck in traffic on their way to ride a stationary bike in a health club?" The quip got a […]
After yesterday’s electoral drubbing, the Obama administration will have to deal with a starkly different Congress when they make their expected push for a multi-year transportation bill early next year. We know that some influential House Republicans, like John Mica, don’t necessarily believe that bigger highways will solve America’s transportation problems. And we know that […]