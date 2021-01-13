Wednesday’s Headlines as the House Readies a Second Impeachment

  • The Federal Transit Administration has released the $14 billion in transit funds from the most recent coronavirus relief bill passed in December. (RT&S)
  • Drivers generally disregard painted lines telling them where to stop at intersections, according to a Minnesota study. (Route Fifty)
  • Having trouble falling asleep? The Eno Center for Transportation examines how the federal government can finance infrastructure construction.
  • Even though riding transit isn’t any more dangerous than going to the store, Philadelphia transit officials are worried that COVID-19 will depress ridership for years to come. (Inquirer)
  • The FTA approved a $766-million grant to replace a 110-year-old train bridge in New Jersey. (Railway Age)
  • Baltimore officials say the city’s transit system is unreliable and are seeking an additional $750 million in state funding. (Maryland Matters)
  • Some Oregon lawmakers want to prohibit tolling on I-205 unless the money goes toward widening the freeway. Currently revenue could go toward transit, walking or biking projects. (Bike Portland)
  • As in many cities, more people died on Austin roads last year despite fewer cars. Drivers killed 94 people in 2020, the most since 2015. (Monitor)
  • The South Shore double-tracking project recently funded by the FTA will help Michigan residents get to Chicago faster. (MLive)
  • Santa Clara Valley Transit is increasing frequency on seven bus routes because riders are being left behind due to social distancing requirements. (San Jose Spotlight)
  • An audit of Honolulu’s bike-share program that emphasized missed parking revenue failed to consider the benefits, like fewer car trips, cleaner air and better health. (Civil Beat)
  • Amazon is turning 39 London parking spaces into a logistics hub for e-cargo-bike delivery riders. (Supply Chain)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG