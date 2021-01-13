Wednesday’s Headlines as the House Readies a Second Impeachment

Yesterday the American Public Transportation Association reported that Americans made more transit trips in 2013 than in any other year since 1956. Of course, per capita ridership is still low compared to the 1950s, and we’re nowhere near the ridership peaks of the 1940s. But when transit trips increase 1.1 percent while population rises 0.7 percent, you […]
Atlanta is set to spend more than half a billion dollars to build a 22-mile light rail line — but the vital public infrastructure won't likely be done until 2050 because the city isn't getting state or federal funding. And that's the problem.
The conflict over the Cincinnati Streetcar is clearly rooted in some sort of geographic tension. The new mayor, whose strength comes from the city’s outer neighborhoods, has taken aim at a project held very dear by people who live in the city center — and now the whole country’s watching to see if the city […]