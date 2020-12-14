Monday’s Headlines to Start the Week
Don’t forget it’s our December donation drive! And now, the news:
- Pandemic-stricken transit agencies are making a renewed push for the lame-duck Congress to pass $32 billion in emergency funding. (Politico)
- Illinois Rep. Jesus Garcia and 30 House colleagues have introduced a bill to fund highways and transit equally, rather than the current 80/20 split. (Data for Progress)
- Paging the chutzpah department: Uber and Lyft may not consider drivers employees, but they want drivers at the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Tech Crunch)
- One ride-hailing driver says that, after taxes and expenses, he actually lost $250 last year. (Jalopnik)
- As fewer people drive in cities, what should cities do with space currently devoted to parking? Some ideas include parking for scooters and bikes, transit infrastructure, curbside delivery and electric vehicle charging stations. (World Economic Forum)
- Much like bikes 200 years ago, e-scooters are often seen as a nuisance but will become part of the fabric of urban life. (Curbed)
- The L might be noisy and blot out the sun, but it also turned Chicago into a vibrant and inclusive city. (Governing)
- The Massachusetts legislature should devote more funding to Complete Streets and speed up projects. (CommonWealth)
- Philadelphia is installing bike counters to help plan future infrastructure. (NBC 10)
- A truck driver plowed into a line of cyclists for unknown reasons while they were on a celebratory retirement ride near Las Vegas, killing five and injuring four more. (Review-Journal)
- A Toronto coalition is pushing for tighter regulations on ride-hailing, saying drivers aren’t subject to the same training or emissions requirements as taxis. (Now Toronto)
- Bogota incorporated 7,000 public comments into a proposal to transform a traffic-clogged main thoroughfare. (City Fix)