Wednesday’s Headlines as We Hit Mid-Week

States from New Jersey to California are going back on lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge. (Bloomberg)
City Observatory looks at how state DOTs greenwash highway projects by pretending to care about the environmental impacts while emissions continue to rise.
The Federal Railroad Administration has set standards for Amtrak by measuring customer service and on-time performance. (Metro)
Call it the anti-Project Connect: The Texas DOT wants to widen I-35 through Austin from 12 to 20 (!) lanes. (Towers)
The Central Ohio Transit Authority is extending a program offering free transit passes to downtown Columbus workers and residents through 2025. More than 15,000 people are enrolled, and it helped COTA reach record ridership in 2019. (Intelligent Transport)
Muni’s Central Subway project in San Francisco has been delayed until 2022. (SF Chronicle)
Years before a streetcar extension will be completed, it’s already fueling development in Midtown Kansas City. (Star)
The Pittsburgh Port Authority is holding hearings on a long-range transit plan and wants participants to think big. (Post-Gazette)
Unlike many cities where drivers are killing more people during the pandemic, Boulder has seen a drop in both traffic and crashes.
Illinois awarded $112 million in grants for 31 downstate transit projects. (WSIL)
The Harvard Crimson calls for fare-free transit in Boston. (That’ll change some minds!)
The U.K.’s low-traffic neighborhoods have often drawn staunch opposition, but now many critics are admitting they were wrong. Businesses are busier than ever in places where parking was taken away to make room for bike lanes and wider sidewalks. (The Guardian)
Out of 585 applications, U.S. DOT has chosen 52 transportation projects in 37 states to receive TIGER awards totaling $474 million. The Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery program was originally an element of President Obama’s 2009 stimulus package. Although it hasn’t been reauthorized and many Republicans claim to hate it, funding somehow keeps being appropriated for […]
The Trinity Toll Road embodies Texas’s destructive compulsion for expanding highways. The proposed $1.3 billion highway project will likely increase sprawl and weaken central Dallas. It’s part of a $5 billion package of road projects to ostensibly reduce congestion. Because tackling congestion by building always works out well. If you need another reason to feel […]
Cincinnati — you really just can’t give this town enough credit. The Queen City and its streetcar coalition can’t be stopped, despite the best efforts of Ohio Governor John Kasich to stamp out all traces of a passenger train in the Buckeye State. Network blog Urban Cincy announced yesterday that the city has received word […]
You don’t need to look too hard to find signs that the ground is shifting when it comes to highway construction. Around the country, state DOTs are running out of money. Headlines ask “Are Freeways Doomed?” Overall vehicle miles traveled are down in the Pacific Northwest. But many state and regional transportation agencies continue to […]