Monday's Headlines and We're Off to the Races

  • Transportation for America is calling on Congress to fund highways and transit equally, rather than the current 80/20 split in favor of roads.
  • A former deputy transportation secretary and Joe Biden advisor says the Biden administration will boost funding for programs like Obama-era TIGER grants and focus on the worthiest projects, rather than those that are most “shovel ready.” (Engineering News-Record, Streetsblog)
  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot used transportation infrastructure as a weapon against Black Lives Matter protestors, raising bridges and shutting down public transit, which stranded many workers. (The Appeal)
  • While it’s unclear why a Portland transportation referendum failed earlier this month, officials’ decision to fund it with a payroll tax instead of a fuel tax amounted to a 30-cent subsidy on a gallon of gas. Notably, the measure failed in Southwest Portland, which stood to land the biggest project, a $1 billion light rail line. (City Commentary)
  • Charlotte officials are working on a package of light rail, road and bike lane projects that could total in the $4 billion to $6 billion range. Mayor Harvey Gantt calls it a “transformational moment.” (WSOC)
  • Uber and Lyft are bouncing back, but New York City’s taxi industry is still devastated by the pandemic. (NY Times)
  • The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit is sending police onto buses and trains to encourage passengers to wear masks. (Star-Tribune)
  • A Northern Kentucky foundation is investing $3 million in walking and biking infrastructure in the Cincinnati region. (WCPO)
  • Dallas transit agency DART received approval for a hybrid bus-route redesign that will focus more on frequency on high-ridership routes while also putting 73 percent of residents within a half-mile of a stop. (Community Impact)
  • The Utah Transit Authority’s new five-year plan includes service every 15 minutes on core routes. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • The embattled director of Honolulu’s rail authority is still pursuing a public-private partnership for a light-rail extension despite numerous setbacks. (Civil Beat)
  • Boston’s conflicting traffic signals are a danger to pedestrians. (WCVB)
  • Don’t call him Amtrak Joe. The president-elect has a new nickname: Bikin’ Biden. (Streetsblog NYC)

