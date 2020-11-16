Monday’s Headlines and We’re Off to the Races

Transportation for America is calling on Congress to fund highways and transit equally, rather than the current 80/20 split in favor of roads.
A former deputy transportation secretary and Joe Biden advisor says the Biden administration will boost funding for programs like Obama-era TIGER grants and focus on the worthiest projects, rather than those that are most “shovel ready.” (Engineering News-Record, Streetsblog)
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot used transportation infrastructure as a weapon against Black Lives Matter protestors, raising bridges and shutting down public transit, which stranded many workers. (The Appeal)
While it’s unclear why a Portland transportation referendum failed earlier this month, officials’ decision to fund it with a payroll tax instead of a fuel tax amounted to a 30-cent subsidy on a gallon of gas. Notably, the measure failed in Southwest Portland, which stood to land the biggest project, a $1 billion light rail line. (City Commentary)
Charlotte officials are working on a package of light rail, road and bike lane projects that could total in the $4 billion to $6 billion range. Mayor Harvey Gantt calls it a “transformational moment.” (WSOC)
Uber and Lyft are bouncing back, but New York City’s taxi industry is still devastated by the pandemic. (NY Times)
The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit is sending police onto buses and trains to encourage passengers to wear masks. (Star-Tribune)
A Northern Kentucky foundation is investing $3 million in walking and biking infrastructure in the Cincinnati region. (WCPO)
Dallas transit agency DART received approval for a hybrid bus-route redesign that will focus more on frequency on high-ridership routes while also putting 73 percent of residents within a half-mile of a stop. (Community Impact)
The Utah Transit Authority’s new five-year plan includes service every 15 minutes on core routes. (Salt Lake Tribune)
The embattled director of Honolulu’s rail authority is still pursuing a public-private partnership for a light-rail extension despite numerous setbacks. (Civil Beat)
Boston’s conflicting traffic signals are a danger to pedestrians. (WCVB)
Don’t call him Amtrak Joe. The president-elect has a new nickname: Bikin’ Biden. (Streetsblog NYC)
