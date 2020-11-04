Wednesday’s Headlines: International Edition

The U.S. needs to start looking a generation ahead and not only repair its crumbling infrastructure, but build new, sustainable infrastructure to address inequality and climate change. (The Verge)
Trump supporters use their trucks for intimidation because the U.S. is so forgiving toward vehicular violence. (The Atlantic)
The Eno Center for Transportation adds another voice to the chorus saying that cities should focus their transit efforts on urban centers rather than white-collar commuters in the suburbs who might never go back to the office.
Elected officials in Maryland are urging Gov. Larry Hogan to release grant funding for businesses hurt by delays on Purple Line construction. (Washington Post)
The police chief in Montgomery County, Maryland, is backing Vision Zero because his officers are afraid of enforcing traffic laws and risk being accused of racial bias. (WJLA)
A 50-mile trail around Dallas is nearly complete. (D Magazine)
Tempe is considering fare hikes and service cuts as it deals with the all-too-familiar pandemic budget crunch. (Arizona Republic)
A single-passenger electric car is now available in San Diego (Union-Tribune)
Mexico is making safe mobility a constitutional right. (The City Fix)
London Mayor Sadiq Khan won his feud with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over transit funding, and the UK government will pony up 1.8 billion Euros with no fare increases. (The Guardian)
Italy is spending 137 million Euros on bike paths and parking. (Eltis)
Karachi, Pakistan, is the world’s fastest-growing and third-largest city, but it also has the world’s worst transit system, where decades-old buses roll down potholed roads with riders on the roofs. (City Lab)
Moscow is testing an “early bird” program that gives transit riders a discount at off-peak hours. (Intelligent Transport)
We wrote last week about how critics of transit projects often demand that urban developers contribute to the funding of new infrastructure, while interchange-profiteers like Wal-Mart and Olive Garden are rarely asked to pay a cent. Today, Richard Layman at Network blog Rebuilding Place in the Urban Space brings us the story of a suburban […]
When Minneapolis’ I-35 bridge collapsed in 2007, lawmakers from both parties vowed to focus on shoring up the nation’s aging infrastructure. But when the public spotlight faded from the issue of infrastructure repair, Congress showed little appetite for setting aside maintenance aid that did not hold the promise of ribbon-cutting ceremonies or campaign donations. The […]
(Chart: PERI via Grist) A reminder that transit, and trees, are better job creators than fossil fuels (Grist) "Before calls for a gas tax increase become deafening, DOT needs some real reform of the way it does business, prioritizing projects of real significance and managing for successful outcomes" (TNR’s The Avenue) A look at Portland’s […]