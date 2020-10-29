Thursday’s Headlines Running Right on Time

To recover from the pandemic, transit agencies should be shifting resources from little-used fixed routes to areas where essential workers are still commuting, as well as expanding into bike-share and scooters. (Smart Cities Dive)
E-scooters have a lot of potential, but as currently designed they’re unsafe, can’t carry cargo and are inaccessible to people who can’t afford smartphones. (Fast Company)
Since both President Trump and Joe Biden both support infrastructure investment, what really matters is whether Democrats take over the Senate. (Brookings Institute)
California voters support Proposition 22 46 percent to 42 percent, suggesting that which way undecideds break will determine whether the state’s gig-worker law stands. (San Francisco Chronicle)
Dallas destroyed a Black neighborhood for parking, and is now looking to turn the giant parking lot into a park. (Morning News)
Unlike many states, Georgia is plowing ahead with road construction because revenue has remained relatively stable. (Saporta Report)
Connecticut is discovering that better street design can help revitalize blighted neighborhoods. (Mirror)
Links to all the news from yesterday: The New York City subway is no longer a 24-7 system. Seattle takes 20 miles of streets from cars. And a CBC documentarian created a must-watch pro-transit video. Click the link above for all the stories.
Everyone knows transit is losing riders, but all modes are not alike. Click here for that story and more (including the latest from President Trump on how cities should run their transit systems. Woo-boy!).
Transit agencies shell out big bucks to build and operate parking facilities. But how much do we really know about what they get for their money? Researchers Lisa Jacobson and Rachel Weinberger surveyed 37 American transit agencies about park-and-ride facilities. They found that despite the expense of park-and-rides and the fact that many spaces go unused, […]