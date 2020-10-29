Thursday’s Headlines Running Right on Time

  • To recover from the pandemic, transit agencies should be shifting resources from little-used fixed routes to areas where essential workers are still commuting, as well as expanding into bike-share and scooters. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • E-scooters have a lot of potential, but as currently designed they’re unsafe, can’t carry cargo and are inaccessible to people who can’t afford smartphones. (Fast Company)
  • Since both President Trump and Joe Biden both support infrastructure investment, what really matters is whether Democrats take over the Senate. (Brookings Institute)
  • California voters support Proposition 22 46 percent to 42 percent, suggesting that which way undecideds break will determine whether the state’s gig-worker law stands. (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • Dallas destroyed a Black neighborhood for parking, and is now looking to turn the giant parking lot into a park. (Morning News)
  • Unlike many states, Georgia is plowing ahead with road construction because revenue has remained relatively stable. (Saporta Report)
  • Connecticut is discovering that better street design can help revitalize blighted neighborhoods. (Mirror)
  • The National Resource Defense Council says New York state must end its $1.6 billion in tax breaks for the fossil fuel industry.
  • A recent study found that over half of e-scooter crashes in Washington, D.C. happen on the sidewalk. (Post)
  • Cincinnati’s streetcar will be fare-free starting Nov. 1. (WCPO)
  • A new downtown Pittsburgh bike lane fills in a crucial gap in the 150-mile Greater Allegheny Passage to Washington, D.C. (NEXT)
  • How would you like to sleep 27 feet away from a parking garage? That might be the case for a Gainesville, Florida man if a new luxury housing development goes through. (WFUT)

