Tuesday’s Headlines to Really Start the Week

  • The battle over Prop 22 — Uber and Lyft’s effort to overturn a California labor law aimed at protecting drivers — is heating up. Supporters have spent $185 million to convince voters to pass it (San Jose Mercury News). And they’ve used some underhanded tactics, like a fake “progressive” voter guide (SFGate). Uber executives are also lobbying company staffers to support the effort (Bloomberg).
  • Fast Company asks whether we should be subsidizing cars for low-income families. The answer should be emphatically, “No!” Unfortunately, though, in most parts of the U.S., such families don’t have an alternative.
  • New technology using a crack-counting sensor can tell if an e-scooter is illegally on the sidewalk. (Washington Post)
  • Maryland is taking over Purple Line construction from private contractors that have balked at continuing work without more money to cover cost overruns. (DCist)
  • New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has already borrowed $450 million from the Federal Reserve to cover operating costs, and it’s considering borrowing another $2.9 billion to cover part of a projected pandemic-related $12 billion deficit over the next two years. (Pew)
  • Former Streetsblog Denver editor Andy Bosselman thinks the Mile High City’s dysfunctional Regional Transportation District’s elected board of directors should be disbanded. (Denver Post)
  • Atlanta transit agency MARTA is sending out surveyors to identify potential locations for light-rail stations along the BeltLine. (What Now Atlanta)
  • Ride-hailing startup Zoom Ride is launching in Michigan as a safer alternative for women to Uber and Lyft, which have been wracked by sexual assault allegations against drivers. (Detroit News)
  • Public Source has more on Pittsburgh’s new bike-friendly “neighborways.”
  • Seattle finished a new section of the two-way bike lane on Fourth Avenue. (Seattle Times)
  • Madison is reducing the speed limit on Milwaukee Avenue, where drivers have seriously injured nine people in the past five years, including two crossing the street. (State Journal)
  • Parking revenue funds Milwaukee’s streetcar, so The Hop is struggling financially since the city suspended parking enforcement during the pandemic. Now one alderman wants to cut the streetcar budget. (WTMJ)
  • JUMP is launching a dockless e-bike fleet in Baltimore. (WJZ)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Criticism Compels Uber to Pull Ad About Giving Up on the Subway

By Angie Schmitt |
What do modern ride-hailing services mean for the future of transit? Serious observers think companies like Uber may help complement or substitute for bus service in spread out areas that aren’t well-suited for fixed-route transit. And ride-hailing may help transit agencies provide paratransit services. But one thing that any technology based on space-hogging cars can’t do is replace high-capacity city transit systems. A recent Uber ad suggested otherwise, […]