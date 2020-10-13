Tuesday’s Headlines to Really Start the Week

The battle over Prop 22 — Uber and Lyft’s effort to overturn a California labor law aimed at protecting drivers — is heating up. Supporters have spent $185 million to convince voters to pass it (San Jose Mercury News). And they’ve used some underhanded tactics, like a fake “progressive” voter guide (SFGate). Uber executives are also lobbying company staffers to support the effort (Bloomberg).
Fast Company asks whether we should be subsidizing cars for low-income families. The answer should be emphatically, “No!” Unfortunately, though, in most parts of the U.S., such families don’t have an alternative.
New technology using a crack-counting sensor can tell if an e-scooter is illegally on the sidewalk. (Washington Post)
Maryland is taking over Purple Line construction from private contractors that have balked at continuing work without more money to cover cost overruns. (DCist)
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has already borrowed $450 million from the Federal Reserve to cover operating costs, and it’s considering borrowing another $2.9 billion to cover part of a projected pandemic-related $12 billion deficit over the next two years. (Pew)
Former Streetsblog Denver editor Andy Bosselman thinks the Mile High City’s dysfunctional Regional Transportation District’s elected board of directors should be disbanded. (Denver Post)
Atlanta transit agency MARTA is sending out surveyors to identify potential locations for light-rail stations along the BeltLine. (What Now Atlanta)
Ride-hailing startup Zoom Ride is launching in Michigan as a safer alternative for women to Uber and Lyft, which have been wracked by sexual assault allegations against drivers. (Detroit News)
Public Source has more on Pittsburgh’s new bike-friendly “neighborways.”
Seattle finished a new section of the two-way bike lane on Fourth Avenue. (Seattle Times)
Madison is reducing the speed limit on Milwaukee Avenue, where drivers have seriously injured nine people in the past five years, including two crossing the street. (State Journal)
Parking revenue funds Milwaukee’s streetcar, so The Hop is struggling financially since the city suspended parking enforcement during the pandemic. Now one alderman wants to cut the streetcar budget. (WTMJ)
JUMP is launching a dockless e-bike fleet in Baltimore. (WJZ)
What do modern ride-hailing services mean for the future of transit? Serious observers think companies like Uber may help complement or substitute for bus service in spread out areas that aren’t well-suited for fixed-route transit. And ride-hailing may help transit agencies provide paratransit services. But one thing that any technology based on space-hogging cars can’t do is replace high-capacity city transit systems. A recent Uber ad suggested otherwise, […]