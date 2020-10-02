Friday’s Headlines to Close Out the Week

Like typewriters in the 1980s and film cameras in the ’90s, the privately owned car is on its way out— a trend accelerated by the pandemic, as well as aging populations and concerns about climate change (Brookings). Streetsblog’s Talking Headways podcast also touched on that this week.
Essential workers are being swamped by car loan payments. (Marketwatch)
Here are 10 transportation lessons from the pandemic, including the need for equity and slowing down traffic, and the positive effects of teleworking and distance learning. (Eltis)
Nearly half of Seattle residents are still working from home, which is fourth among metro areas behind Boston, San Francisco and Washington. At the other end of the spectrum, almost two-thirds of Houston and Miami residents have gone back to the office. (NBC Right Now)
Nashville Mayor John Cooper released a more detailed version of his $1.6-billion transportation plan — scaled back from a failed referendum in 2018 — which includes funding for expanded bus service and Vision Zero initiatives. (Scene)
Austin’s Project Connect transit plan faces new opposition from self-described progressives who worry raising taxes to expand transit will make housing more unaffordable. Supporters say better transit will benefit low-income residents, and affordable housing is included in the plan. (KXAN)
A Boston elevated trolley project will also include a separated bike path in the sky. (Globe)
Bay Area transit agencies failed to invest in maintenance or expansions during the past decade, and now the job will get even harder with pandemic-shrunken budgets for years to come. (SPUR)
Milwaukee officials hope the reliability and amenities of its new bus rapid transit line will convert drivers to transit users. (Milwaukee Magazine)
Greenville, S.C., won’t reduce residential speed limits to 20 miles per hour, but will take other steps to calm traffic. (Charleston Post & Courier)
Miami has caught on to the concept of using parked cars to protect cyclists. (Herald)
Charlotte’s BCycle bike-share is now Charlotte Joy Rides and has 250 new e-bikes. (Observer)
Tucson is offering free bike-share rides on Thursdays in October. (KVOA)
Toronto’s new separated bike lanes could prevent 89 percent of injuries — twice as many as painted or semi-protected lanes. (Daily Hive)
