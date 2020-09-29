Tuesday’s Headlines from Around Our Large Land

Joe Biden has a progressive plan to limit carbon emissions, build green infrastructure and rejoin the Paris accords, while President Trump doesn’t care about climate change. (The World). But climate change will not be one of the topics discussed at tonight’s debate (NPR).
The Guardian has four ways to inoculate cities against the next pandemic, including bike superhighways, walkable green streets and mixed-use neighborhoods.
The L.A. Metro’s updated 30-year plan includes $80 billion to add 100 new miles of passenger rail. (Railway Age)
Facing criticism that it’s not doing enough to support transit during the pandemic (Sun-Times), Chicago is installing pop-up bus-only lanes on two routes that serve essential workers (Smart Cities Dive).
Akron officials say $125 million earmarked for widening I-77 would be better spent on maintenance, and the project could worsen stormwater runoff problems. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)
Miami-Dade is close to a deal with Brightline to access the tracks the private commuter rail services uses, which would replace a planned publicly run TriRail expansion. Next up is a fight over where to put stations. (Miami Herald)
Honolulu is pulling out the effort to find a private partner to complete a light-rail line, which is a b blow to the project, but doesn’t mean it’s dead. (Civil Beat)
Maryland and Virginia senators chided the D.C. Metro over an audit that found 21 safety and workplace problems at the transit agency. (Washington Post)
The Atlanta suburb of Cobb County wants its own BeltLine connecting several major developments like the Braves’ Truist Park and other attractions. (Rome News-Tribune)
The Bay Area is mandating that large office-based employers require people to work from home. But in an expensive market where housing tends to be crowded, not everyone has the space. Adding an option to commute sustainably might be a better route. (City Lab)
Decades of auto-centric planning are fueling racial inequality in Minneapolis. (Star Tribune)
Deputies in Orange County, Calif. shot and killed a homeless Black man they had initially stopped for jaywalking. (Revolt)
A new bike-leasing service taking Europe by storm will fix flat tires for you. (Fast Company)
A coalition of mayors wants Congress to declare a "Marshall Plan" against climate change by spending on mass transit to curb air pollution in their cities.
The mayors of Atlanta, Honolulu, St. Paul, Pittsburgh, and Portland, Ore., implored senators at a climate hearing on Capitol Hill last week to invest in renewable-energy programs in order to create jobs and fund bus and rail systems, with the goal of weening people off gas-polluting vehicles.
Britain’s Liberal Democrat Party unveiled a detailed plan to tackle climate change which includes a ban on fossil fuel powered cars by 2040. The Guardian reports: The Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Menzies Campbell, and the party’s environment spokesman, Chris Huhne, unveiled the proposal today as part of a package of measures designed to make Britain […]