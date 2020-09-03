Thursday’s Headlines From Across the Nation

With ridership down 95 percent and revenue down 50 percent, Amtrak might drastically cut service unless federal officials decide to treat it like a government agency instead of a business. (New York Times)
Uber will require users who are reported for not wearing a mask to take a selfie before getting in the car next time. (The Verge)
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot a Black man about 20 times, killing him, after initially stopping Dijon Kizzee for an alleged bike violation. The shooting sparked protests in South Central L.A. (Reuters), City Lab)
Alexandria, Atlanta, Denver, Detroit, Durham, Long Beach, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia and Portland will receive $25,000 grants from the National Association of City Transportation Officials to design safer streets. (Smart Cities Dive)
A bill to fast-track transit, bike and pedestrian projects passed the California legislature. (SFist)
Over a third pedestrian deaths and serious injuries happen on just 7 percent of Cleveland roads, according to a new Vision Zero report. (ideastream)
New Orleans streetcars once brought it millions, but with tourists staying away during the pandemic, they’ve lost 90 percent of their ridership, and the Regional Transit Authority is considering major cutbacks. (The Advocate)
Boston is seeking federal funds to redesign wide Blue Hill Avenue with bus-only lanes. But a similar proposal fell apart in 2009 due to community opposition. (Globe)
Twin Cities union representatives filed a complaint against Metro Transit after a COVID-19 outbreak at a light-rail station. (Star Tribune)
Some Baltimore residents are concerned that ending parking minimums will open the door for absentee landlords to buy up owner-occupied row houses and gentrify neighborhoods. (Brew)
D.C. Metro riders can now use their iPhones to pay fares. (DCist)
Phoenix is taking public comment on the final route for a new light-rail line. (KJZZ)
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Protected bike lanes require space on the street, and removing curbside auto parking is one of several ways to find it. But whenever cities propose parking removal, retailers understandably worry. A growing […]