Friday’s Headlines To Round Out The Week

Joe Biden’s newly minted running mate, Kamala Harris, has a strong track record on racial justice and the environment (Mother Jones). Harris sees transit as a human right and supports less driving, but has a mixed record on traffic enforcement (Streetsblog).
Even as cities and countries are making mobility more accessible for cyclists and pedestrians, people with disabilities are still being left behind. (City Lab)
Quoting Streetsblog, Next City reports that Madrid’s new bike infrastructure is reopening the debate on vehicular cycling versus the Amsterdam or Scandinavian model of separate lanes.
File under: uh, duh. A new study found that e-bikes significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions. (Treehugger)
How can planners plan transportation infrastructure when the future 10 years out is hard to envision? Keep it simple, stupid, says a former Google robot car engineer. (Forbes)
In the future, electric vehicle drivers could pay for parking by letting buildings siphon off energy from their batteries. (Engadget)
No, the federal government isn’t building affordable housing in the suburbs. But it should. (Curbed)
Uber and Lyft say they might suspend service in California if the state forces them to classify drivers as employees. (CNBC)
Denver is inverting its street hierarchy, putting cars at the bottom and bikes and pedestrians on top. (9 News)
In Honolulu, bike-share ridership fell off at the beginning of the pandemic, but biking is now hitting an all-time high in popularity. (Civil Beat)
A new bus rapid transit line in Seattle is over budget and behind schedule. (Seattle Times)
The Source delves into the history of L.A.’s Green Line.
