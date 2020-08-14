Friday’s Headlines To Round Out The Week

  • Joe Biden’s newly minted running mate, Kamala Harris, has a strong track record on racial justice and the environment (Mother Jones). Harris sees transit as a human right and supports less driving, but has a mixed record on traffic enforcement (Streetsblog).
  • Even as cities and countries are making mobility more accessible for cyclists and pedestrians, people with disabilities are still being left behind. (City Lab)
  • Quoting Streetsblog, Next City reports that Madrid’s new bike infrastructure is reopening the debate on vehicular cycling versus the Amsterdam or Scandinavian model of separate lanes.
  • File under: uh, duh. A new study found that e-bikes significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions. (Treehugger)
  • How can planners plan transportation infrastructure when the future 10 years out is hard to envision? Keep it simple, stupid, says a former Google robot car engineer. (Forbes)
  • In the future, electric vehicle drivers could pay for parking by letting buildings siphon off energy from their batteries. (Engadget)
  • No, the federal government isn’t building affordable housing in the suburbs. But it should. (Curbed)
  • Uber and Lyft say they might suspend service in California if the state forces them to classify drivers as employees. (CNBC)
  • Denver is inverting its street hierarchy, putting cars at the bottom and bikes and pedestrians on top.  (9 News)
  • In Honolulu, bike-share ridership fell off at the beginning of the pandemic, but biking is now hitting an all-time high in popularity. (Civil Beat)
  • A new bus rapid transit line in Seattle is over budget and behind schedule. (Seattle Times)
  • The Source delves into the history of L.A.’s Green Line.

