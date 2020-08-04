Tuesday’s Headlines So You Know What’s Going On

All around the world, the coronavirus pandemic is leading cities to accelerate plans to encourage commuting by bike. (Wall Street Journal)
Transportation is a public health issue because people need transportation to access health care, according to a new paper from the Eno Center.
The world is watching London’s court battle with Uber over drivers’ rights. (Forbes)
The federal Highway Trust Fund is set to run dry next year. (The Hill)
Maryland’s congressional delegation wants another $32 billion in coronavirus relief for transit agencies, with a bigger share this time for medium-sized systems. (Baltimore Sun)
Dallas Area Rapid Transit was already starved for resources, and thanks to the pandemic now faces a projected $1-billion deficit over the next 20 years. Plans are to cut rail service 10 percent and bus service by 20 percent. (Dallas Observer)
New York State submitted a plan to the Federal Highway Administration to remove I-81 through downtown Syracuse. (WSYR)
The company that built a pedestrian bridge that collapsed at Florida International University in 2018, killing six people, has been banned from participating in any federal projects for 10 years. (Construction Dive)
Milwaukee is using paint and bollards to quickly and cheaply slow down car traffic and create space for bikes. (Urban Milwaukee)
A new study says extending the L.A. Metro’s L Line would boost ridership. (Press-Enterprise)
A steelworkers’ group accused the D.C. Metro of violating a federal “Buy American” clause as it searches for a company to build $1 billion worth of new rail cars. But Metro says no U.S. company can do the job. (Washington Post)
