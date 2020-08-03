Monday’s Headlines Served Up Right Here

Cities and countries worldwide are moving quickly to build more bike infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic, but such decisions aren’t always made in consultation with a diverse group of stakeholders (BBC). The issue of disparity is one that recently reared its head in Richmond, where advocates wonder why communities of color have been left behind (Times-Dispatch).
Both governments and employers need to step up to make commuting more inclusive and sustainable by embracing all modes of transportation — not just cars — offering flexible hours and charging for parking. (World Economic Forum)
The New York Times has tips on how to stay safe on transit: use contactless payment, time your trips to avoid crowds, and don’t eat on the train.
The type of technology self-driving cars need to successfully avoid crashes in the real world is so expensive that consumers might not be able to afford them. Instead, they’ll probably be deployed as shared fleets. (Forbes)
President Trump is trying to appeal to suburbanites, but doesn’t appear to know what a suburb is. (Slate)
The DOT chief in Los Angeles expects L.A.’s infamous traffic to get even worse post-pandemic (Spectrum News). Traffic is also rebounding in Raleigh, although many people continue to work from home (News & Observer). But one study suggests vehicle-miles driven could drop by 10 percent permanently (State Smart Transportation Initiative).
An NYU study examines the challenges of rebuilding transit ridership in New York City. (Streetsblog)
Supporters of the Twin Cities’ Blue Line are pushing Gov. Tim Walz to restart talks with freight company BNR on the stalled light-rail project. (Star Tribune)
The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority uses ridership data to quickly change schedules when demand shifts. (Transit Center)
Biking is so hot right now, and MSN lists the benefits.
Norton and Petri Introduce Obama’s GROW AMERICA Act in the House (The Hill) Foxx Says Bill Would Offer More Local Control (Fast Lane) FTA Urges Transit Agencies to Test Brakes After Chicago Crash (Tribune) DeFazio Explains His Per-Barrel Oil Fee Idea for Funding Transpo (Oregonian) Austin City Council Tacks Road Projects Onto “Urban Rail” Measure […]
Times opinion writer Farhad Manjoo did more than just illustrate a vision for a car-free city that many of us have been championing, he did so in a way that clearly put the topic on the map for readers of the Gray Lady.
Anyone who makes any effort to live more sustainably has been there — facing the accusation that what you’re doing isn’t enough. That you’re compromising, and that your willingness to deviate from a purist approach invalidates your efforts. Sometimes these accusations come from within. And sometimes they make you want to give up. It’s the […]