Tuesday’s Headlines from our Land and Beyond

It’s Infrastructure Week … again. Joe Biden will unveil an updated version of his infrastructure plan this week, while President Trump will speak in Atlanta on Wednesday about plans to speed up transportation projects. (Expect a lot of platitudes about cutting “red tape.”) (Politico)
Twenty-four senators signed on to a letter calling for $32 billion in additional emergency funding for transit agencies to help them get through the pandemic. (Transportation Today)
It’s not just public transit agencies that are suffering during the pandemic. Private bus companies are losing money, too, and they’re asking Congress for help. (Washington Post)
Texas Central is nearing the end of the permitting process for a privately operated high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas. (Houston Chronicle)
Jeffrey Tumlin was hailed as transit’s savior when he was hired to be San Francisco’s charismatic new transportation chief, but the coronavirus pandemic is his biggest test yet. (SF Chronicle)
Since voters repealed Seattle’s car-tab fee that funded transit, city officials are debating whether to cut bus service to spend more on street maintenance and transit passes for low-income riders and students. (Seattle Times)
Michigan is doing a feasibility study on toll roads after the state legislature rejected Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s call for a gas-tax hike. (Detroit Free Press)
TriMet’s Red Line light rail project will now include multi-use paths as well. (Bike Portland)
Federal Transit Administration delays are forcing Milwaukee planners to push back a bus rapid transit line to 2022. (Urban Milwaukee)
London is converting nearly 2,000 parking spaces for cars into bike corrals. (Forbes)
Just got into cycling? Microsoft News has a handy guide on gear to carry just about anything on your bike.
