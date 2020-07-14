Tuesday’s Headlines from our Land and Beyond

  • It’s Infrastructure Week … again. Joe Biden will unveil an updated version of his infrastructure plan this week, while President Trump will speak in Atlanta on Wednesday about plans to speed up transportation projects. (Expect a lot of platitudes about cutting “red tape.”) (Politico)
  • Twenty-four senators signed on to a letter calling for $32 billion in additional emergency funding for transit agencies to help them get through the pandemic. (Transportation Today)
  • It’s not just public transit agencies that are suffering during the pandemic. Private bus companies are losing money, too, and they’re asking Congress for help. (Washington Post)
  • Texas Central is nearing the end of the permitting process for a privately operated high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas. (Houston Chronicle)
  • Jeffrey Tumlin was hailed as transit’s savior when he was hired to be San Francisco’s charismatic new transportation chief, but the coronavirus pandemic is his biggest test yet. (SF Chronicle)
  • Since voters repealed Seattle’s car-tab fee that funded transit, city officials are debating whether to cut bus service to spend more on street maintenance and transit passes for low-income riders and students. (Seattle Times)
  • Michigan is doing a feasibility study on toll roads after the state legislature rejected Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s call for a gas-tax hike. (Detroit Free Press)
  • TriMet’s Red Line light rail project will now include multi-use paths as well. (Bike Portland)
  • Federal Transit Administration delays are forcing Milwaukee planners to push back a bus rapid transit line to 2022. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • London is converting nearly 2,000 parking spaces for cars into bike corrals. (Forbes)
  • Just got into cycling? Microsoft News has a handy guide on gear to carry just about anything on your bike.

IMG_8095-e1560134040397
