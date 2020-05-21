Thursday’s Headlines From Around the World

Speeding kills. A pedestrian hit by a driver going 30 miles per hour is twice as likely to die as one hit by someone driving 25 mph, so going even a little over the speed limit makes you a jerk. (Outside)
Cities and states should be lowering speed limits, narrowing lanes, blocking cut-through traffic, reprogramming traffic lights and taking other steps to slow down speeding drivers while the pandemic has emptied streets. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
Every city should get onboard with the slow streets movement. (Curbed)
There’s a downside to everything. With roads largely empty, car crashes are down. Great news, right? Mostly — but fewer car crashes also means fewer organ donors. (Kaiser Health News)
Uber laid off another 3,000 employees less than two weeks after laying off 3,700. The company is winding down its tech incubator and odd-job app, and focusing on ride-hailing and food delivery. (The Verge)
Kansas City buses going fare-free is exciting, but the devil’s in the details. Where will the funding come from? Will the Kansas side cooperate with the Missouri side? And does the transit authority have enough rolling stock to handle an influx of riders? (U.S. PIRG)
Most Pittsburgh buses and trains are returning to a normal schedule, but rear boarding and limits on the number of passengers are still in place (City Paper). In Seattle, Sound Transit is transitioning back to charging fares on light rail and commuter trains, although buses remain free (Seattle Times).
Strength in numbers! Researchers found that the rate of car-bike collisions fell after Philadelphia introduced bike-sharing. (New York Times)
Looking to get an e-bike? Dwell has some recommendations.
City Lab wants readers to rate their cities on two very important metrics: transit and tacos.
