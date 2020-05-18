Monday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

Everyone is reconsidering transportation modes right now, which means the next few weeks will be crucial in determining if cars win again. Cities can capitalize with free bike-sharing, expanded sidewalk space and safety measures on transit. (Slate)
Commuters who don’t miss driving to work but expect to be called back into the office could be convinced to try walking, biking or transit. (City Lab)
Driving is already back to normal in some U.S. cities, such as Jacksonville and St. Louis. (NBC News)
A glimmer of hope: E-bike sales are skyrocketing around the world. (The Verge)
The Washington Post predicts that e-bikes and bike-shares, which have virtually disappeared from many cities during the pandemic, will make a big comeback as a perceived safer alternative to transit.
