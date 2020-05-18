Monday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

  • Everyone is reconsidering transportation modes right now, which means the next few weeks will be crucial in determining if cars win again. Cities can capitalize with free bike-sharing, expanded sidewalk space and safety measures on transit. (Slate)
  • Commuters who don’t miss driving to work but expect to be called back into the office could be convinced to try walking, biking or transit. (City Lab)
  • Driving is already back to normal in some U.S. cities, such as Jacksonville and St. Louis. (NBC News)
  • A glimmer of hope: E-bike sales are skyrocketing around the world. (The Verge)
  • The Washington Post predicts that e-bikes and bike-shares, which have virtually disappeared from many cities during the pandemic, will make a big comeback as a perceived safer alternative to transit.
  • Cincinnati voters narrowly approved a sales-tax hike to fund transit. (Enquirer, Streetsblog)
  • Even with stay-at-home orders, pedestrian deaths have not dropped in Los Angeles (LAist), Philadelphia (Inquirer) or Nashville (Fox 17).
  • The good news is, New Orleans restored some streetcar and bus service cut during the coronavirus pandemic. The bad news is, it also reinstated fares. (WDNU)
  • Milwaukee alderman are frustrated over stalled plans to extend The Hop streetcar. (CBS 58)
  • Las Vegas is the latest city to allow sidewalk shopping and dining. (KSNV)
  • In Jacksonville, bikes are the new toilet paper, with lines out the door and six-week waiting lists at bike shops. (Florida Times-Union)

