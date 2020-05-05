How Bad Might the Post-Pandemic Carpocalypse Be? A new study maps four key recovery scenarios across over a dozen cities — and if we don't act now, none of them are looking particularly good for vulnerable road users

Travel times will rise dramatically — and by as much as 42 minutes each way in San Francisco! — if cities don’t encourage residents to return public buses and trains and stay out of their cars when the coronavirus pandemic is over, a new study reveals.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University have modeled a range of possible scenarios for a dozen U.S. cities based on their pre-pandemic traffic patterns and mode share ratios. In the best-case scenario, the researchers assumed that one out of four transit riders would switch to driving; in the worst-case scenario, three out of four would ditch their bus or rail commute for driving.

“It is important to note that we are not predicting a specific mode shift rate — say, that one out of four riders will drive post-pandemic — but rather building a tool to help understand the potential consequences of adding more cars on the road,” said Dan Work, one of the study authors. “We hope the main takeaway is a simple model that can help decision makers reason through recovery strategies.”

The most extreme scenario — with all riders switching to cars — is extremely unlikely, the researchers said. But the study shows that travel time increases are most severe in larger cities, especially those that are most dependent on transit. Eight of the 10 cities with the largest predicted travel time increase also rank in the top 10 for transit use.

The worst-case scenario would be a particular disaster in San Francisco: if just one in four transit users in the Bay switched to driving, the average one-way commute time would be increased by 10 minutes. If three in four riders did it, commute times would increase by a stunning 42 minutes. Each way.

The numbers are sobering, especially for dense, transit-rich cities that don’t have the space for a shift to driving.

“If San Francisco retreats in a fear-based way to private cars, the city dies with that, including the economy,” said San Francisco MTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin in a recent interview published on Streetsblog SF. “Why? Because we can’t move more cars. That’s a fundamental geometrical limit. We can’t move more cars in the space we have.”

The NorCal metropolis offers a dramatic example, but it’s not alone.

New York City’s street grid would also have a hard time absorbing the up to 3.76 million added traffic hours the researchers estimate the city’s newly minted drivers could add to the roads every single day. Even cities with relatively fewer transit users and larger road networks would be hit hard: car-dependent Philadelphia could see up to a seven minute increase in the average driving commute if enough people got off of the city’s fractured transit network, SEPTA in big enough numbers.

And it’s not just about commute times. There’s simply no doubt that adding more cars to our roads will kill more people outside motor vehicles — whether through collisions, climate change, or simply by making drivers themselves more sedentary, which can lead to a raft of deadly health conditions.

The researchers pointed out that no model is perfect, and this model could change in response to a universe of uncertain factors, such as an increase in remote work, a lingering economic slump, and more work by transit agencies to restore confidence quickly.

But even with those caveats, the numbers should still disturb us — because we had far too many cars on our roads before coronavirus made millions of Americans newly terrified of taking public transportation. And governments at all levels need to plan — now — to reduce new car trips, including developing aggressive protocols to make sure public transit is uncrowded, frequently sanitized, and easily accessible, both for the sake of riders and the transit operators we rely on.