How to Tell Stories That Compel People to Stand Up For Safe Streets — Even During COVID-19 A new podcast featuring our senior editor talks how to use narrative to create concrete change in our transportation netowk.

Streetsblog USA’s Kea Wilson is a guest on a new podcast over at the Active Towns Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to helping cities make active living and active transportation possible for more people around the world.

Over the course of their conversation, Wilson and host John Simmerman talk promoting non-car-based transportation during a pandemic, what it’s like to be a cyclist in the car-dependent city of St. Louis, how her career as a novelist informs her career as a journalist and advocate for safe streets, and more. And then she talks a little bit about her favorite reason to go for a socially-distanced walk: to attempt to wear out her seemingly inexhaustible, 70-pound dog.

Check it out at their site.