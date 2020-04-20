Monday’s Headlines from Around Our Nation

Transit systems that were already strapped for cash are now facing devastating deficits (Bloomberg). The Utah Transit Authority, for example, says it could take three years to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic — or revenue might never come all the way back (Salt Lake Tribune).
As the 2009 stimulus taught us, Congress should focus on public transit and road repair if it wants a new coronavirus stimulus package to have the biggest impact (Transportation for America). Yet Lobbyists are using coronavirus as an excuse to lock in more spending on highway boondoggles like the I-5 expansion in Portland. (Frontier Group)
Alon Levy of Pedestrian Observations debunks an MIT study claiming the subway is responsible for New York City’s COVID-19 pandemic. (Streetsblog)
More than 2,000 California ride-hailing drivers have filed claims against Uber and Lyft alleging the companies owe them $630 million in back pay (Yahoo Finance). Meanwhile, taxpayers are footing the bill for drivers’ unemployment because Uber and Lyft haven’t paid into the system (KQED, following Streetsblog).
The West Seattle Bridge will be closed for two years for extensive repairs. Separately, light rail is scheduled to come to West Seattle in 2030. Why not build a new bridge that can accomodate light rail? (The Urbanist)
The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit is again cutting back light-rail hours in response to coronavirus. (Pioneer Press)
A plan to close off some streets in a Dallas neighborhood to cars devolved into Facebook chaos, as some residents feared that the plan could draw stir-crazy crowds from all over the city and make walking through the neighborhood more dangerous. (D Magazine)
Helsinki recently concluded successful pilot programs for on-demand boat rides, rental cargo bikes and carpools to soccer practice. Next up: robot buses. (Intelligent Transport)
The Globe and Mail pushes Canadian cities to open up their streets to cyclists and pedestrians so people can stay six feet apart.
One of the most unusual members of the Streetsblog Network is the Santa Rosa CityBus blog, written by staffers from the municipal bus system in that Northern California city and "intended to highlight for the public some of the activities, efforts and challenges of operating a bus system in a mid-size California city." It’s a […]
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood sought to commiserate with the cash-strapped transit industry today, declaring the Obama administration an ally of local rail and bus agencies even as the "lousy economy" clouds prospects for passage of a new long-term federal transportation bill. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood (Photo: Getty Images) In an address to the American Public […]
States should know better than to funnel more money into road expansion at the expense of maintenance. With President-elect Obama back in Washington, action is heating up again around the economic recovery package, which could total up to $850 billion over the next two years. As much as $100 billion may be at stake for […]