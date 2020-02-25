Tuesday’s Headlines

The U.S. was the only nation out of 140 at a global road safety conference that refused to sign a statement setting a target for reducing traffic deaths. (Forbes, Streetsblog)

Traffic deaths in the U.S. were down 2 percent in 2019, to a still unacceptable 38,000, according to the National Safety Council ( ABC News ). One exception, though, was Oregon, where traffic deaths rose 4 percent ( KATU ).

Why do cities keep letting Uber and Lyft clog up streets, pollute the air and cut into transit ridership? ( Los Angeles Times )

A planned renovation of Baltimore’s Penn Station will get opportunity zone funding. The $500-million project will include retail and office space, apartments and improved tracks and platforms. ( Business Journal )

Only 19 percent of Dallas commuters ride transit, and those who do spend 200 more hours a year getting to and from work than drivers. No wonder so few people use it ( D Magazine ). Meanwhile, transit ridership in Austin is up 8 percent, and that number will grow once a new Metro Rail station opens and double-tracking allows frequency to increase to every 12 to 15 minutes ( KXAN ). And ridership is up 30 percent in Albuquerque, thanks to bus rapid transit. ( KON )

The San Antonio News-Express endorsed Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s plan to fund transit by diverting part of a sales tax for aquifer protection.

A California lawmaker has introduced a bill to create a bike lane on the Bay Bridge. ( San Francisco Examiner )

Philadelphia is doubling the size of its e-bike fleet to 250. ( KYW )

Houston’s B-Cycle bike-share recently opened its 100th station. ( Chronicle )

A U.K. city is offering residents up to 3,000 pounds to give up their cars. ( Forbes )