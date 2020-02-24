Monday’s Headlines

Cities can only harness the full benefits of micromobility options like bike-shares and e-scooters if they’re fully integrated into public transit, according to a German study ( Traffic Technology Today ). But fully integrating micromobility devices and transit requires data, which companies have been reluctant to turn over to cities ( Urban Mobility Daily ).

If Uber and Lyft’s effect on traffic congestion and falling transit ridership, low-paid drivers and record of sexual assaults make you cringe, here’s how to delete the apps and use other options to get around. ( The Verge )

You can’t pave your way out of congestion, but the Colorado DOT is nonetheless planning to widen I-25 anyway. At least the deal to buy a vacant railyard will benefit light rail, too ( Colorado Public Radio ). Meanwhile, an Oklahoma City proposal to widen I-35 is meeting backlash ( Fox 25 ).

Miami’s new parking-light zoning code shows what can happen when cities get out of developers’ way. (City Journal)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is cracking down on drivers who park in bike and bus lanes. ( Tribune )

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered 155 electric buses — the largest such order in U.S. history. ( KCAL )

Milwaukee’s streetcar ridership is exceeding expectations, and it celebrated its millionth rider on Friday. ( On Milwaukee )

Philadelphia’s new, brighter streetlights could help make streets safer at night. ( WHYY )

A Kansas City council member has introduced a Complete Streets resolution and wants to rethink how wide, hard-to-cross streets are designed. ( KCTV )

Nashville needs 1,900 miles of sidewalks, but only four miles a year are being built. ( WSMV )

Here’s your semi-regular reminder not to trust the Manhattan Institute , which thinks bike lanes are “recreational” and thus not worth government investment.

A Spanish company has signed a $6-billion deal to build the first high speed rail line in the U.S., running between Houston and Dallas. But don’t get too excited — it’s not expected to start service until 2042. ( RFI )