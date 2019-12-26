Op-Ed: Portland’s Costly Highway Mistake

Transportation planners know building more car capacity causes more driving. Growing evidence shows the amount of miles driven, not congestion, is the major factor in greenhouse-gas emissions and vehicle crashes. Indeed, California has mandated VMT analyses for its environmental analyses and discounts congestion delay as an environmental measure.

Here’s what really happens when we widen a congested road. In the short term:

some drivers who avoided the congestion by using parallel roads will use it,

some drivers who delayed their trip will no longer delay their trip, and

some drivers who skipped their trip completely will now make it.

In the long term:

some drivers will travel farther for trips or live farther away, and

some cyclists, walkers, transit users will drive; some will need to buy a car.

As has been proved time and again, road widening does not relieve congestion — it just raises the number of vehicle miles traveled, a phenomenon known as “induced demand.” The model’s underestimation of induced demand for widening I-5 in the Rose Quarter — hidden in the environmental assessment’s appendix — is 5,770,395 more vehicles miles traveled annually by 2045 in the immediate area, and there will more outside this area.

The Oregon Transportation Commission will ultimately decide whether the I-5 project goes forward without a full Environmental Impact Statement. Unfortunately, the OTC just hired a director who believes in the “alternative facts” that widening roads relieves congestion and is good for the climate and crash rates. The writing is on the wall.