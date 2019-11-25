Monday’s Headlines

- Vision Zero doesn’t seem to be working. Even though dozens of American cities have pledged to eliminate traffic deaths, they continue to rise nationwide. City Lab looks into why Vision Zero hasn’t lived up to its surname in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
- A bill introduced by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) would allow Amtrak to sue freight haulers that don’t give preference to passenger trains on freight company-owned tracks, as required by federal law. Almost a fifth of Amtrak trains are delayed by freight interference, according to Amtrak’s inspector general. (The Southern)
- Uber is going to allow both drivers and passengers to secretly record their rides as a safety measure. (Washington Post)
- Sound Transit’s lawyer says the Seattle area agency can continue collecting higher car tab fees until its bonds are paid off, in spite of a recent referendum limiting the fees to $30 per car (Tacoma News-Tribune). Meanwhile the anti-fee initiative sponsor Tim Eyeman says he’s running against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (KIRO).
- Maybe Atlanta will have better luck than other cities. Under Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, it’s finally getting serious about pedestrian safety. (Saporta Report)
- A Washington, D.C. bill would require reckless drivers to take remedial driving courses, and let the city impound drivers’ cars after multiple tickets for speeding or running red lights. (Curbed)
- Denver is ending its B-Cycle dockless bike and scooter program and putting out a request for proposals from companies that can overhaul it. (Streetsblog)
- Fed-up Minneapolis cyclists formed a human barrier Friday along the painted bike lane where a truck driver killed a man on a bike last week. (WCCO)
- San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg wrote an Express-News column arguing that devoting a sales tax currently earmarked for aquifer protection to transit is the only feasible way to fund transit and won’t endanger the aquifer.
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s “radical manifesto” includes taxing oil and gas companies 11 billion pounds, assessed by past contributions to the climate crisis, to help shift the U.K. toward a green economy. (Guardian)
- Elon Musk lost a quarter of a billion dollars (Forbes) after the botched unveiling of Tesla’s widely mocked Cybertruck (Electrek), which looks like what would happen if John DeLorean designed a tank.