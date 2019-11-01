Friday’s Headlines

In an excerpt from his book “The Future of Transportation,” Henry Grabar argues that the future isn’t new technology like self-driving cars, flying taxis or the hyperloop; it’s about reliable, existing technologies and giving people a choice other than driving. ( Slate )

It’s not just Halloween — walking and biking after dark is getting more dangerous in general. ( City Lab )

Parking garages are becoming obsolete, but they can be renovated into apartments, warehouses, shared commercial kitchens and even mushroom farms. ( Axios )

Analytics can help bike-shares rebalance the bike supply more efficiently. ( Scientific American )

Uber, Lyft and food delivery service DoorDash are banding together to spend up to $90 million on a referendum seeking to overturn California’s new law granting labor rights to the apps’ drivers. ( The Verge )

The San Francisco Giants are encouraging fans to take transit to games next year by eliminating hundreds of parking spaces, raising parking rates for prime spaces and allowing season ticket holders to purchase parking game-by-game, rather than for the whole season. ( Chronicle )

Portland has painted its first red bus-only lane to make it more visible and keep out drivers. ( Willamette Week )

While Atlanta waits a few more decades for high-speed rail, longtime transportation reporter Maria Saporta just wants a bus stop at the Amtrak station.

Lyft is offering St. Louis residents $1 rides to busy transit stops. ( KMOV )

Salt Lake City’s GREENbike is free this Saturday. ( ABC 4