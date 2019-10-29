Tuesday’s Headlines

Online delivery services like Amazon are creating gridlock in New York City and other cities around the world, with trucks double-parking and piles of boxes on sidewalks. And it’s only going to get worse as more purchases are made online, unless cities do something, like shifting deliveries to nights. ( NY Times )

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has a plan to encourage people to trade in their gas-powered vehicles for electric ones ( The Hill ) — but the plan stinks ( Streetsblog

Lawsuits involving at least 34 women allege that Lyft isn’t doing enough to stop drivers from sexually assaulting passengers. ( CNET )

UCLA environmental law professor Ethan Elkind tells Seattle’s KIRO that cities can get more bang for their buck with bus rapid transit than rail.

Pedestrians, cyclists and relatives of people killed by drivers testified before the Washington, D.C. city council’s transportation committee for eight hours last week, urging support for seven roadway safety bills currently before the council. ( WAMU )

The Rivard Report ’s publisher says San Antonio is at a crossroads: Will it continue down the autocentric path it’s been on for 75 years and hasn’t worked, or will citizens demand change?

Bay Area transit agency Muni is converting a trolley yard into a charging facility for electric buses that will also include affordable housing. ( San Francisco Examiner )

A road diet, sidewalks, trails and mixed use paths are among the $100 million in unfunded projects on the books in Wilmington. ( Port City Daily )

A Milwaukee County supervisor wants to change state law so the local government can tax Uber and Lyft rides. ( WTMJ )

Maui has set a Vision Zero goal of eliminating cyclist and pedestrian deaths by 2040. ( Maui Now )

France is cracking down on e-scooters, limiting speeds to 15 miles per hour and prohibiting riding them on sidewalks. ( Yahoo )

Think infrastructure doesn’t need fixing? A massive sinkhole in Pittsburgh swallowed half a Port Authority bus. Seriously — check out the pictures. (KDKA)