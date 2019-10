Talking Headways Podcast: Ride the Bus, Save the World

This week, we’re joined by Steven Higashide, director of research at TransitCenter, to talk about his new book “Better Buses, Better Cities: How to Plan, Run, and Win the Fight for Effective Transit.” Higashide talks about how he got interested in transportation issues, his favorite bus ride, and what we can do to change the way buses operate in our cities.